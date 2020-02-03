The 5 Most Dangerous Social Media Challenges You Should Warn Your Children About

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – When it comes to social media, a new challenge is always on the horizon. Given the growing popularity of apps like TikTok, some officials claim that these challenges should include warnings.

THE BAD:

The Outlet Challenge

The latest and most dangerous challenge to do your rounds on popular social media platforms like TikTok is the “Outlet Challenge”.

The challenge is to use the plug part of a phone charger, plug it into a wall outlet, and then slide a penny down the wall onto the exposed pens.





The Holden Fire Service in Massachusetts warned Facebook that this challenge could not only cause a fire, but could electrocute the person performing the challenge.

“The result is sparks, damage to the electrical system and in some cases a fire. These videos are worrying and resemble previous viral videos that encourage unsafe behavior. We alert parents to this challenge and advise them not only to look for signs of fire such as burnt outlets, but also to talk to tweens and teenagers about fire and electrical safety, ”the department said on their Facebook page.

Fire challenge

The “fire challenge” is that people register themselves by pouring a flammable liquid on their skin and setting themselves on fire.

“The flammable liquid warms the skin when you apply it to something. It will be irritating, ”said Lt. Steve Lawrence, deputy firefighter for the St. Petersburg Fire Department. “The other thing is in the videos, if you look at them. They put it on their chest and clothes. The clothing itself absorbs this flammable liquid and the material cannot be removed by you. Then you suddenly become a big fireball. “

Salt and ice challenge

In January 2019, 8 On Your Side told viewers about the “Salt and Ice Challenge”.

This particular challenge doesn’t involve fire, but it can burn the skin. In this challenge, participants put salt on exposed skin and then add ice, holding both in place and seeing how long they can take the pain.

The challenge has left second and third degree burns on participants, some of which may even require skin grafts to repair the damage.

Tide-Pod Challenge

At this point, everyone is familiar with the “Tide Pod Challenge” that first appeared in 2018.

Then the teenagers asked each other to eat the detergent packs in front of the camera and publish them on social media.

Experts such as poison controllers immediately considered the challenge to be dangerous.

The poison control is open around the clock. If you or someone you know need help, call 800-222-1222.

The pass-out challenge or the throttle game

While this challenge is not new, it is not only dangerous but also fatal.

The strangle game has found its way onto the Internet over the years. Participants intentionally interrupt their oxygen with the aim of creating euphoria, but mostly only lose consciousness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote an article on the dangerous game in 2008, in which at least 82 deaths were attributed to the game from 1995 to 2007.

THE GOOD:

The Ice Bucket Challenge

Social media challenges aren’t all bad, many of them are lighthearted and go viral for a reason.

One of the first major challenges to be overcome was the “ALS Ice Bucket Challenge”.

The challenge with cooling was to pour a bucket of ice-cold water on the head to raise awareness of the disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and to raise funds for research.

According to the ALS Association, donations totaling $ 115 million were raised as part of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge 2014. These donations alone lead to an increase in ALS research.

Tip challenge

The new year started with a rather positive challenge, the “Tip the Bill Challenge”.

“Tip the Bill” started in Alps, Michigan, where a waitress received a $ 2020 tip from a couple.

As soon as the act of friendliness went viral, it inspired others to give generous tips to waitresses across the country.





In My Feelings Challenge and Git Up Challenge

Last but not least – dance challenges.

The “In My Feelings Challenge” took the world by storm after Drake’s hit.

The Tampa police were even involved and showed their rendition of the “Shiggy” dance.

The Git Up Challenge, inspired by Blanco Brown’s song “The Git Up”, was a perfect opportunity for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to find new recruits.

The office put together its version of the challenge. Everyone, from the deputies to their forensic team, showed their dance moves and showed that it is a great place to work.

