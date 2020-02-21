[the-5-most-effective-steakhouse-burgers-in-san-francisco]

Say “best burger in S.F.” and the 1st matter that arrives to thoughts are possibly the quirky-luxe offerings from areas like Nopa and Marlowe or minimal-charge spots like Gott’s or Super Deluxe.

But what about burgers from cooks who essentially worship at the altar of beef? I.e., the kinds they provide at the city’s greatest steakhouses?

Typically talking, you are going to find these through lunch hour or at the bar. (We envision the margin on a $20 burger is rather fewer than a $145 “Wagyu Tasting Flight,” but we’re just spit-balling right here.)

Below, a ranking of our favorites, from a couple Wagyu choices to the a person that utilizes a 4-cheese medley to certainly kick issues into overdrive.

The Wagyu Burger at ALX

Steakhouse: ALX, a lessen-important (however nevertheless fairly significant-crucial) spin-off of nearby Alexander’s — keep this in head for a suitably luxe pregame when the Giants arrive back again to Oracle Park.

More about that burger: An American Wagyu burger white cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, brandied mushroom duxelles, Minimal Gem lettuce and home mayo.

If not: Uh, talking of, the Wagyu Flight is developed to showcase premium meats from a number of artisan-minded ranches across the U.S.

The Niku Burger

Steakhouse: Wagyu-loving Niku in the Design and style District, on their Bar Testing Menu

Additional about that burger: The bar tests menu provides the alternative of the 6-ounce Niku Burger, with Imperial-model dry-aged beef, brioche bun, aged white cheddar, crispy onions, and Niku barbecue sauce.

If not: The other preference on the bar tasting menu is a 10-ounce Imperial flat-iron steak. For additional choices, search to the whole supper menu — offering solutions like a Mt. Lassen trout or more beef (like the Imperial filet mignon).

The Bacon-Cheddar Steakhouse Burger at Epic

Steakhouse: Epic, which arrives with killer views of the Bay on the side, serves it at brunch and lunch

More about that burger: A residence beef blend (involving Thompson River Ranch-brand wagyu) for the patty, additionally fries.

If not: Close by seafood location Waterbar is Epic’s sister cafe, so you can be unusually self-assured of the sourcing listed here: How about the Epic Shellfish Platter (crab, lobster, shrimp, oysters and ceviche)?

The Sundance Cheeseburger

Steakhouse: Sundance, a Palo Alto steakhouse just about as previous as “Silicon Valley” by itself (c. 1974). Lunch only.

Much more about that burger: It’s all about that cheese: a mix of Havarti, Danish blue, cheddar, and pepper Jack.

If not: A traditional steakhouse lunch of lobster bisque and 12-ounces of sluggish-roasted prime rib.

The John’s Burger

Steakhouse: John’s — at 112 a long time old, it’s just one of the oldest eating establishments within just town limitations, and famed for its earlier celebrity company (which includes Truman Capote, Ronald Reagan, Hillary Clinton, etcetera.) and for its visual appeal as a area in The Maltese Falcon. The burger, like most on this listing, is lunch only.

Extra about that burger: A dwelling mix involving Thompson River Ranch-model wagyu beef for the patty, furthermore fries.

If not: So you are in all probability not there for greens — but if you are, the leading salad knowledge is the Jack LaLanne’s Beloved Salad, with crab, shrimp, avocado, mushrooms, and extra, in a blue cheese vinaigrette.