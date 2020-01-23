The 5-star signatory suggests that UGA could graduate with Class 1

Georgian football fans count on National Signing Day until the end of the 2020 recruitment cycle, and DawgNation records the entire setup with the Signing Day Spotlight – presented by Kroger. Every day, host Brandon Adams will summarize the great news for UGA fans on the recruiting path as the Bulldogs try again to bring together one of the best classes in the country. In this issue of Signing Day Spotlight, BA shares details of a recent commentary by five-star UGA cornerback artist Kelee Ringo about the bulldogs’ chances of reaching class 1.

Five-star signatories suggest that UGA could graduate with Class 1

The race to complete the country’s number 1 recruitment class is always an entertaining topic ahead of the National Signing Day, and Georgia is currently in an enviable place. UGA occupies third place according to the 247Sports Composite Team Ranking – two places behind the best-rated Clemson and just under the second-placed Alabama.

However, according to a Bulldogs signatory, UGA could soon overtake its recruiting competitors.

This is the theme of this issue of Signing Day Spotlight (video linked below).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQq9orAfyJ4 (/ embed)

Five-star corner Kelee Ringo recently replied to a tweet from a recruiting reporter about the UGA class, and Ringo’s comment referred to one of the best-known personalities of the 2020 class, who was supposed to be a bulldog at some point.

“If Zach (Evans) had stayed, we would have been easy (No. 1). But it will come,” Ringo tweeted this week.

The Evans saga was an apparently endless series of twists and turns that may not have ended. Evans signed a letter of intent with UGA in December, which reports say the program will release later.

Evans ‘comments during an interview at the UnderArmour All-America Game suggested that the Bulldogs’ decision was disciplined. However, the UGA has not issued an official statement on this.

Evan’s recruitment is not yet complete, and each guess is as good as where he will end up.

Was Ringo’s tweet an indication that Evans is still in the game for UGA? Maybe. Maybe he’s more likely to believe that the Bulldogs will get very close to National Signing Day regardless of whether Evans lands in the class or not.

In any case, the National Signing Day is famous for its dramaturgy and this year it should have been one of the most dramatic for UGA for some time.