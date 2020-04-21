The 5-year-old daughter of Detroit’s first responders died after being diagnosed with coronavirus

The 5-year-old daughter of two Detroit first responders died of complications from coronavirus.

Skylar Herbert died Sunday at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital after working on a ventilator for two weeks, CNN affiliate WXYZ reported. He was diagnosed with positive coronavirus last month and has developed brain and swelling, according to WXYZ.

Beaumont Hospital said in a report from WXYZ that “Losing a baby, at any given time, is a great tragedy,” “We are deeply saddened that COVID- 19 took the life of a child. We would like to convey to the Skylar family and all those who have lost a loved one. “

Skylar’s mother was a Detroit police officer for 25 years and his father worked as a firefighter with the Detroit Fire Department for 18 years, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was speaking during a meeting Monday.The.

“They have been up front and they have worked with honor and integrity and they do not deserve to lose their children to this disease,” Whitmer said. “Nobody does.”

Detroit is suffering from the disease, at least 7,736 well-diagnosed patients and 641 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health website.

The dead are between the ages of 5 to 107, according to the website.

Last week, Mayor Mike Duggan told CNN’s Poppy Harlow that the city is working to expand its fire and police departments after at least 600 firefighters nature must be eliminated because of infection.

Skylar’s mother LaVondria Herbert told WXYZ that her daughter was beautiful, happy and had a full life before the illness.

“He was a beautiful soul. He was a friend, he was loved, he was taken care of. It was fun. A happy 5 year old,” Herbert said. “She was a pretty little girl. She lived her life, she lived 5 years. You know she had a good life in those 5 years.”

Although Herbert and her husband Ebbie Herbert are sad, they say Skylar’s battle with the deadly disease should serve as a warning to others.

“This is a heartbreaking experience that I don’t want other families to try,” Ebbie Herbert told WXYZ.

The disease doesn’t care how old you are, what your political affiliation is. It’s serious and it will do you damage, “Ebbie Herbert told the media.” Skylar shines his light to tell the world how this can happen to any family. “

.