The 6 Best Korean Oil Cultivators

Few products have revolutionized my skincare routine like cleansing oils. The “as attractive as principle” lever, oil detergents effectively pick up all the oil (plus makeup and sunscreen) you don’t want on your face, leaving your skin’s natural oils where they belong. They, too, are deeply nourished. My skin feels just as soft after oil cleansing as after talking with a moisturizer. And because these wonder products originate in Korea – the global hub for innovative skin care – the best Korean detergents are the best with the oil cleaners there.

And there are many Korean oil cleaners to choose from. Some clarify, others illuminate. Some smell like fruit, others smell like nothing. Some are as thick as balm, others as liquid as micellar water. Use them as a first step in your dual cleansing routine to effectively remove all of your makeup and skincare products, and then continue with water-based cleansers, such as gel or foam. For a particularly lovely treatment, massage the oil to your skin with a jade scroll, if you have such treatment (or with your clean fingers, if you don’t have one).

No matter what the formula, each of these six Korean cleansing oils is guaranteed to keep your skin balanced, moisturized, and most importantly, free from saliz.

1. Cleansing the most clear oil

For centuries, Japanese and Korean people have been using rice water in their skincare regimens as a result of their clarification, smoothing and softening (full of antioxidants, vitamins and amino acids, which help to achieve all of the above). This is the main ingredient in this Face Cleanser oil, and its cult following confirms that this lightweight cleanser clearly clears your skin and provides thorough cleansing. If you use it in your dual-cleaning routine, you can follow it with the brand-bright rice-lighted cleaning foam. Otherwise, any other water based cleaning will do.

2. Best Korean Cleansing Oil “Clean”

This natural coconut oil contains only 12 ingredients. Nine are naturally derived, and all are vegan. Some of the star ingredients in this formula are sunflower oil, coconut oil, apricot kernel oil and olive oil, all of which are some of the natural and non-comedogenic massage oils. Other plant-derived oils, such as lavender, help relieve redness and inflammation, while at the same time providing a very delicate floral scent. Even more certifications: EWG-approved detergent is free of minerals, parabens, silicones and synthetic fragrances and has achieved an almost perfect rating on Amazon. (I also love its upscale shade and deep golden color.)

3. The best oil cleanser for sensitive skin

The “real barrier” in oil-sealed oil-blocked oil products refers to the brand’s patented formula that mimics the skin’s natural lipid barrier, which is responsible for locking in moisture and preventing inflammation. In other words, smelling this cleansing oil (or any other Atopalm product) does on dry and sensitive skin what it does not do enough on its own. Of course, this blam-milky hybrid cleanses your skin really well, thanks to shea butter and some nutritious botanical oils. Vitamin E further protects vulnerable skin from environmental aggressors, while chamomile oil and allantoin help soothe redness. This formula contains many other soothing ingredients in the skin, and is devoid of common irritants such as sulfates and mineral oils.

4. The best lightweight cleanser oil

What one person loves about oil cleaning – that is, oils, so they have a fairly rich consistency – is perhaps what keeps another person away. Don’t let that put you off! Just try this antioxidant cleanser. It uses micellar technology, so consistency is more along micellar water lines: light, refreshing, fluid and not at all bleak or sticky. The formula also contains Sika, a popular super ingredient used in Korean skin care for its soothing, moisturizing, and enhancing benefits.

5. The best exfoliating oil cleaner

This Hanskin pore oil is formulated with PHA (Polyhydroxy Acid), a gentle chemical exfoliator that sweeps the dead skin cells for a clean, clear and clear complexion. It’s billed as a pry cleaner in particular, but it’s a safe choice for anyone looking for more intensive cleaning, plus some re-area operation.

6. Another popular and cheap Korean cleaning oil

Tamunimuli Wonder Sun’s Deep Cleansing Oil is a pretty opaque starter for the world of cleansing oils: it is effective in removing any makeup, it leaves your skin feeling comfortable and soft, has a light and fruity scent, and reviews say it works on all skin types. (Plus, it’s only $ 16!) Despite the fragrance, users with sensitive skin confirm that it’s not annoying at all.