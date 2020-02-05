The 6 new books you should read this February

Memory of “Chinatown”, great baseball fiction and a new biography of George Washington

The first thing I notice about this month’s list is a book on baseball. Nothing makes me think of better days than knowing that America’s pastime will return soon, and Lord knows that with all the impeachment process and all the other garbage in the news, we could use the promise of a brighter future.

The Cactus League tops this list of great books. That includes a glimpse of 1970s cinema, which we don’t seem to get enough of, a new kind of George Washington biography and football.

The Cactus League by Emily Nemens (February 4)

Here’s a working theory: There are many reasons why baseball has taken a back seat in America in terms of basketball and soccer, and one of the biggest is that we simply don’t write about this sport anymore. Think about it: Updike on Ted Williams, The Natural, damn it, even Chad Harbach’s The Art of Fielding was great, but that came out almost a decade ago and is probably the last great American baseball fiction we’ve had for some time have seen. Paris Review editor-in-chief Emily Nemens stepped on the plate to submit her contribution. The result is this energetic book, which presents a number of different stories linked together by spring training. This book is not just about baseball, it’s about. We love sport for excitement and the exploits of sportiness, but the games we love always have something deeper. Nemens gets that with this excellent debut.

The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood by Sam Wasson (February 4)

There is a real reason why we love 1970s cinema in a way that we have not done in recent decades. It broke from the past and shaped the future. Sam Wasson uses Roman Polanski’s classic to explain this time and shows why we are so damn obsessed with film and time.

You’ll Never Forget Your First: A George Washington Biography by Alexis Coe (February 4)

Everything you wanted to know about our first president you learned at school, right? Everything else you might need was probably supplemented by history channel shows that you saw when nothing else was active. But in this new and refreshing biography, Alexis Coe has fun learning about the good, bad, and ugly of our founding father. There really is no saint when it comes to American politics – Coe understands this and shows that this was the case from the start.

Brandon Taylor’s Real Life (February 18)

Brandon Taylor has made a name for himself as one of the emerging young stars in the literary world in recent years. His fiction is scattered all over the internet, and if you choose a story, you will quickly realize that he is an active writer. He is not involved, but someone who has a great deal of empathy for people who are both real and fictional. Real life is one of the 2020 books that I’ve been waiting for the most because of that.

The Age of Football: Football and the 21st Century by David Goldblatt (February 18)

There is a new book every few years that tries to explain the meaning of football around the world to every American who is curious enough to read it, but few have shaped the conversation like David Goldblatt’s The Ball Is Round , This book feels like a kind of successor, a bit more philosophical and at the same time shows why people from South America react to the Middle East the way they do with “The Beautiful Game”.

Teddy Wayne Apartment (February 25)

As his 2017 novel Loner showed, Teddy Wayne has a knack for the darkest thoughts and feelings that men could have by holding a mirror in front of him and then throwing out books that stay with you long after the end. We’re not talking about a mid-century deal that apologizes to the man for his violations. In this latest book, Wayne uses an actual dwelling to re-explore masculinity, but is also about class and race research. Read Loner and Apartment to find out why Wayne is one of our most important contemporary authors.