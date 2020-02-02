The 62-year-old tries to break the record for the longest board in the world

World record holder George Hood in Tampa is preparing for the upcoming fitness video

by: Sarafina Brooks

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 02:00 PM EST / Updated: Jan 31, 2020 / 09:13 PM EST

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – At 62, George Hood proves that age is just a number and it’s never too late to get into the best shape of your life.

“This is what the world knows me for now, for planking,” said Hood.

Hood, who has distinguished himself for making the plank mainstream, is currently a 12-time world record holder and the international record holder for “Male Abdominal Plank” in an amazing time of 10 hours, 10 minutes and 10 seconds.

“When I left China in 2014 after setting the record for 4 hours and 1 minute, it really got the mainstream going,” said Hood.

Hood will now make his last plank record attempt for the Guinness World Record in February.

“We have just completed a training cycle. Six long boards in preparation for the main event on February 15th and it was successful. The last board we built broke the Guinness World Record for 8 hours and 1 minute, ”said Hood.

Hood, a former U.S. Navy and NCIS / DEA surveillance special agent, performs 2,000 setups and 700 pushups per day in addition to plank training.

“Once you start a routine, the goal is to end it. My goal is to set goals and set records, because frankly everything else is just movement. ”

And Hood’s mission isn’t just about being physically fit. The 62-year-old will set the plank record at 515 Fitness Inc.

“The owner of this facility has applied for a patent for a process that combines fitness with advice. It’s pretty dynamic, ”said Hood.

All proceeds from Hood’s record attempt go to the Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition. Both 515 Fitness Inc. and the coalition are Indiana-based organizations that focus on mental health.

“I think everyone has mental health issues that they are going through and we want to put that in the foreground and enable us to train our minds just as we train our bodies,” said Peter Dell’Aquila of the Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition.

Before Hood’s record-breaking endeavor to raise mental health awareness, he is working on the pre-production of his next fitness video in Tampa, due to be released later this year.

“I will give them my top 12 exercises and special training routines to keep a board and be successful on my own fitness journey,” he said.

Hood will make his last attempt at the Guinness World Record for “The Longest Male Abdominal Plank” on February 15th. Guinness World Record officials will be present to confirm Hood’s attempt if he succeeds. Follow George Hood’s trip on Twitter.