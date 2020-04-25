Influencing the world to a large extent, the novel Coronavirus has also infuriated the film industry. May marks the National Film Awards every year, but after the epidemic in 2020 it may be postponed indefinitely and below is all you need to know.

The National Film Awards celebrates excellence in cinema in all the films present in the country and honors for it. Now if the report is to be believed, what happens in May each year is delayed as an epidemic outbreak where it does not seem to stop.

The 67th National Film Awards were indefinitely delayed due to the COVID-1 Pand epidemic

A report in Bollywood Hung says that the authorities have not even discussed the National Award as all the powers are now working on their ability to stop the virus. Last year, filmmaker Rahul Rawal, who played the role of a judge, found that a jury was about to begin the process before the outbreak. But this time they had to stop, no further details were given to them.

This is the second consecutive year that the National Film Awards have been delayed. Last year the event was delayed due to the general election. Winners were announced in August and awarded in December. Meanwhile, according to Rahul, the number of releases in 2020 is very low, it would be unfair to have a national awards ceremony next year.

Last year, which was the 66th year of the prestigious event, we saw Ayushman Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dagar, Gujarati film Helaro and many others taking home the title by making it very big.

