The 7 best restaurants that opened in NYC this January

The Banty Rooster is New York’s new West Village destination for light-hearted dishes from the Southwest.

Noah Fecks

Keeping an eye on every New York restaurant and bar is foolish. But to keep an eye on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work and we are proud to do it. That is why we present Table Stakes, a monthly overview of the five (or so) most important points that have opened their doors wide in the past thirty (or so). Good Appetite.

(Briana Balducci / sauce)

sauce

Williamsburg, Brooklyn

You are here because: No matter if it is 20 degrees on Tuesday evening, there is always something going on here. Sauced has karaoke in his back to test the liquid courage.

You dine on: Wine. A lot of it. The curation is incredible, but they don’t have a list. Just tell the handsome and knowledgeable crew behind the bar what you want and they will deliver. I even tried to fool around with them: “I want a medium to heavy body – red – with black pepper notes, but absolutely no tobacco notes. You did it. So, kidding about me. And they enjoy common snacks like tortilla with fancy dips and a knockout artichoke.

331 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn (Map)

website

(Instagram / @ veronika_nyc)

Verōnika at Fotografiska

Flatiron

You are here because: You are dressed to impress and ready to treat the eyeball to an artful night in the city.

You dine on: James Beard Award-winning cuisine by restaurateur Stephen Starr. The hits Potato Pierogies with sour cream and caviar, chicken paprika and lamb goulash with buttermilk spaetzle are elegant and rustic. Don’t skip the bread that is accompanied by great herb butter. And under no circumstances skip the poppies. It is magic. They also make an absolutely perfect martini. Make yourself comfortable with the saddle and start the complete five-course adventure.

281 Park Avenue South (Map)

website

(Pat Dunford / Portals)

portals

Chelsea

You are here because: You’ve been pretty good at keeping this month’s resolutions going, and now it’s time to toss a coin into an appropriately forgiving bowl of noodles.

You dine on: Italian cuisine using sophisticated French techniques. The menu is divided into five sections and includes musts such as carpaccio (minus the standard fillet, here underlaid with short ribs) and white duck bolognese garganelli.

126 West 18th Street (Map)

website

(Instagram / @ oceansnewyork)

oceans

Gramercy Park

You are here because: You’re looking for a quality seafood experience without lobster bibs or crab crackers. To make the evening even more enjoyable, you can sit down at or near the eight-seat sushi bar and watch the cuts and cubes of chef Andy Kitko’s staff.

You dine on: A menu of seafood and regional products from Union Square Green Market inspired by Pacific, Atlantic and Mediterranean residents. Highlights include sashimi made from whole fish, which was only treated with extra virgin olive oil, sea salt and lemon, the Rocketman bun with peekytoe crabs, fried salmon and truffle sauce, and charred Spanish octopus with marinated gigante beans and wild oregano. Wash everything with something from a wine list with more than 10,000 bottles from around the world.

233 Park Avenue South (Map)

website

(Instagram / @ thebantyrooster)

The banty cock

West Village

You are here because: It’s been a long day and you and a buddy might be delighted with carefree southwestern charm.

You dine on: Rich, experimental Mediterranean cuisine with a Latin American touch, all with traditional ingredients such as pumpkin, beans, blue corn and green chili peppers. The squash mole is solid to get rid of your worries, followed by the pampering sopapillas topped with honey and sugar.

24 Greenwich Avenue (Map)

website

(Instagram / sanpouteiny)

Sanpoutei

East Village

You are here because: It’s ramen weather, guys. Immersion.

You dine on: Niigata-style ramen, which means a clear fish-based Shoyu broth. Every item we touched was made of solid gold, but we recommend jumping off with the Signature Ramen Niboshi Dashi.

92 2nd Avenue (Map)

website

(Instagram / @ carnegiediner)

Carnegie diner

Midtown

You are here because: Your host mother has just seen Hamilton for the first time and is eager to pour a cup of Joe and a piece of N.Y.

You dine on: Satisfactory American diner tariff. From all-day breakfasts to rib eyes, the restaurant is like meeting a long-lost friend.

205 West 57th Street (Map)

website