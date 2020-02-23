the-7-days-in-advance-for-feb.-24-to-march-one

Monday
- IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to get there for check out by Friday. Will hold meetings with Japanese officials and examine crippled Fukushima No. one nuclear energy plant.
- Japan Sumo Association to launch newest rikishi rankings for Spring Grand Sumo Event starting up March eight.
Tuesday
- Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry to maintain intercontinental symposium on African swine fever with attendance of authorities from Vietnam and South Korea.
- Supreme Court to hand down ruling on a few appeals submitted by plaintiffs demanding formal condition recognition that they were being uncovered to radiation from atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Wednesday
- Track cycling earth championships start in Berlin. The Olympic qualification rating, to be introduced by the Union Cycliste Internationale right after match finishes on March one, will determine variety of locations allocated to Japan.
- Kumamoto District Court to hand down ruling on lawsuit submitted against the state by previous leprosy people above 1952 situation in which a guy who was stated to have leprosy was executed irrespective of insisting on his innocence in a murder situation.
Thursday
- Osaka Large Court docket to hand down ruling in an appeal trial on damages sought in excess of 2011 bullying-induced suicide of junior high school pupil in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture. The decreased courtroom choice in February previous calendar year acknowledged bullying happened and requested that ¥37.five million ($336,000) in compensation be awarded to two former classmates, a decision they the two appealed.
Friday
- Interior Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment charge for January.
- Well being, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of career delivers to work seekers for January.
- Ministry of Financial system, Trade and Business to launch preliminary industrial output index for January.
Sunday
- The takamikura (canopied imperial throne) from which Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his enthronement in Oct to go on community show at Kyoto Imperial Palace.
- Tokyo Marathon to be held, doubling as qualifier for 2020 Games as runners chase remaining place on men’s Olympic marathon group. Participation has been restricted to athletes in elite groups, which includes wheelchair racers, this 12 months as aspect of techniques to comprise the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Once-a-year anti-nuclear demonstration in Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, to mark 66th anniversary of Japanese fishing boat exposed to radiation from hydrogen bomb examination at Bikini Atoll.
- NHK to commence trial company for simultaneous world-wide-web streaming of its Television courses.