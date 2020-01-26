The 7 most loved teachers to have worked in West London

A good teacher can make all the difference when you are in school.

Whether it’s making a boring subject interesting or pulling a young student through a particularly difficult time, they can end up becoming very formative people in our lives.

It is therefore not surprising that we still remember these teachers well into adulthood.

MyLondon readers wrote to tell us about the teachers who left them happy and lasting memories.

Some teachers have since retired, but some continue to teach, which adds to the lives of young Londoners.

Here are seven of West London’s most beloved teachers.

Linda Wood and Marion Emery of Colham Manor Elementary School, Uxbridge

Susan Searle described the two teachers as follows: “Fantastic, enthusiastic, encouraging, fun loving. Above all, take care of the children and always want the best for each of them.

“Thanks to you two.”

Another reader agreed with Susan, echoing everything she said.

Mr. Jefferies from Wembley High, Wembley

Samantha Croft described Mr. Jefferies as the “best teacher” and said, “He believed in my son when no one else did.”

School is such an important part of every child’s life

Ms. Ramtuhol-Butler from Hayes Park School, Hayes

Sapna Shah said, “Ms. Ramtuhol-Butler from Hayes Park School. She has created so many opportunities for children, that is, Raynton Radio, a school-wide radio system where children have the opportunity to spread stories throughout the school.

“She is inclusive and leads the initiatives of the student parliament.”

Mr. Kayani from Havelock Elementary School, Southall

Genna Miller said: “The best teacher by far is Mr. Kayani from Havelock Elementary School, Southall. My son has special educational needs and Mr. Kayani was the first and only teacher to take the time to understand the needs of my son and he has made real progress with him.

“Will always be grateful that he was my son’s teacher.”

Coach Brown at St Vincent’s, Ealing

Lisa Marie’s son Jack said: “He’s the best teacher ever. I’m not very good at working at school, but sports is something I’m really good at.

“The coach rewards me for his good behavior and he pushes me to play sports because he knows that’s what I’m good at.

“He listens to me and is nice and I think he is the best.”

Mrs. Weller of Wood End Middle, now closed, Hillingdon

Wendy Evans fondly remembered Mrs. Weller, who taught at Wood End Middle in the 1980s.

Are there teachers in your area that you think we should know about? Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com

.