The 7 reasons why the introduction of 4G in the London Underground proves difficult

Finally, after about 10 years of work, 4G should arrive on the London underground in a few months.

Eight stations on the Jubilee line are currently participating in a 4G test on the Tube, preparing for rollout across the line in March. The other lines will follow, everything is fine.

These eight stations are currently served by a mini data center for the four main 4G operators based at the Canada Water station.

While there is obviously a lot of demand for 4G on the Tube, it really isn’t an easy process.

Those involved have repeatedly encountered problems as they try to put London on the same level as the metro systems of Moscow, Seoul and Tokyo, which already have 4G.

The London Underground network is old – and this poses problems

What are these challenges and will they prevent the entire network from being commissioned in March?

1. It takes ages

Shashi Verma, CTO at TfL, told Wired that it had taken “the best part of 10 years” of work and that they were still struggling with the right solution in the long term.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is pushing to deliver the project as planned in March, but with a lot of problems, the project team has a huge job to do.

2. It’s expensive

Of course, all of this costs money. The necessary equipment, the personnel, the necessary repairs on the parts that have been destroyed, the time it takes.

It takes so much for 4G to happen effectively. For example, there must be one of the mini data centers every 15 kilometers along the line. This means that around 10 will be needed for the Jubilee line alone.

3. The strength of connectivity

A major problem facing the 4G project is the strength of connectivity.

The project team was able to route the thick cable from the drums overnight when the trains were not running, but it was not historically strong enough for anyone using the Tube to ride.

4. A difficult environment

The difficulty was not to make 4G a reality. For network specialists, the process is apparently quite simple. It works in such a difficult environment which is the problem.

The metro is dark, noisy and dirty, making it difficult for people to work on it for long periods of time.

The environment is cramped and noisy

5. There is not enough space

The tube is cramped and small at best. Imagine having to do this complex job with really not enough space to do it.

Passing wiring where it should go, for example, is a nightmare. It must be introduced into the small space between trains and tunnels.

6. There is a lot of destruction

Making 4G possible in the metro involved a lot of work, materials and destruction.

Those working on the project had to do things like destroy parts to rebuild them with fireproof walls and drill holes through thick floors for cooling.

This type of work costs time, money and disrupts the current network.

7. The metro is old

The underground network is 157 years old. He’s been aging a bit.

While the first test was on the most recent part of the Jubilee line which was built in 1998, the power requirements were still quite different at the time from what was needed now.

This means that the network as it is does not have enough power to provide all the additional equipment necessary for the 4G network.

