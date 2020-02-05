The 7 secret codes used by London Underground staff and what they mean

Have you ever wondered what it means when someone says “code 2” on the loudspeaker while you are walking through ticket halls or standing on the LondonUnderground platform?

It is a good thing to ponder and it may seem a bit haphazard.

You may think it has something to do with top secret missions and questionable activities, because the code system looks something like James Bond.

Unfortunately, it’s not as cool as that.

The code system is actually about letting cleaning staff know about messy incidents and telling them what kind of mess it is so they can clean it up quickly.

This essentially saves the advertiser by telling everyone in the station that there is vomit on a platform.

Lots of garbage on the floor is one of the codes – I hope you will never find as much

Because it’s just not what you would want to hear on a chaotic, busy and sweaty journey.

Each number represents something different.

So what does each code mean?

1. Bio-dangerous blood on the ground

2. Urine or faeces

You may not want to encounter some of these codes during your early morning commute

(Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire)

3. Someone who throws up on a platform

4. Any spill

5. Broken glass

6. A significant amount of waste

7. A term for everything else

On some occasions, you may hear another code read, “Inspector Sands”.

This means that a fire alarm has been triggered. From there, staff have two minutes to go to the control room to check for a fire, otherwise the station is automatically evacuated.

