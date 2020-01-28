The 7 worst roles on Kaley Cuoco’s IMDb page (and the 8 best)

When you think of the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”, you instantly notice the incredible cast of characters. And of course you immediately think of penny.

The actress Kaley Cuoco has portrayed this famous role in the series’ twelve seasons. Her character started out as the sweet neighbor of Johnny Galeckis Leonard Hofstadter and Jim Parsons Sheldon Cooper. At some point, however, the character became Leonard’s love interest and later wife. More importantly, she also became a popular member of the entire group.

Before Cuoco was cast as a penny, he took on a number of other roles, although some are better than others. Just take a look at some of their worst and best roles to see what we mean:

15 The Worst: She Replaces Amy Poehler in “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”

via amazon.com

For the 2015 film “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”, Cuoco was the voice of Eleanor, a member of the Chipettes. The film received only a 15 percent rating for rotten tomatoes. A New York Post review also said, “The next time the Chipmunks do something together, I hope it’s a fur coat.”

14 Best: She played as Wanda in “The Last Ride”

via imdb.com

“The Last Ride” is a film that tries to record the mysterious last days of the American musician Hank Williams. Williams became known for songs like “Your Cheatin ‘Heart”, “Cold, Cold Heart” and “I will never get out of this world alive”. Aside from Cuoco, the film features Henry Thomas as Hank Williams. Ray McKinnon, Fred Dalton Thompson and Stephen Tobolowsky join them.

13 Best: She made a cameo in “Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie”

via imdb.com

A few years ago, Cuoco had a cameo appearance in the film “Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie”. The film’s stars include Amy Sedaris, Steven Weber, Jeff Garlin, Natascha Lyonne, Christine Woods, Leah Remini, Brad Morris and Eddie Pepitone. The film is about the life of a homicide commissioner in LA trying to make his life more meaningful.

12 Worst: You played as Hannah in “Authors Anonymous”

via screenmediafilms.net

The film is about a group of unpublished writers who choose to take on Cuoco’s character Hannah Rinaldi. To her surprise, Hannah is successful overnight. And when her career starts, a lot of tension is brewing. The film also features Chris Klein, Dylan Walsh, Teri Polo, Dennis Farina and Jonathan Bennett.

11 Worst: She played Gretchen in “The Wedding Ringer”

via filmwithus.com

Despite a fairly well-known cast, “The Wedding Ringer” is a film that has not been well received by critics. In addition to Cuoco, the comedians Josh Gad and Kevin Hart can be seen in the film. In the film, Kevin Hart’s character is a socially awkward groom who contacts a company that provides the best men for every wedding.

10 Best: She was cast as “Sasha” in “Prison Break”

via twitter.com

Cuoco’s character only appeared in two episodes of the popular series. These include the 2007 episodes “Chicago” and “The Message”. In the series, Cuoco’s character Sasha Murray crosses with Haywire, who learns that her father is an abusive alcoholic. In the end, Haywire follows Sasha home and takes her father’s life before he can beat her again.

9 Best: She voiced Harley in “Harley Quinn”

via closerweekly.com

Sure, Cuoco’s singing talent was not really valued on “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”. However, she is highly praised for expressing the title character in the television series “Harley Quinn”. The rest of the cast consists of Lake Bell including Tony Hale, Alan Tudyk, Jason Alexander and Tisha Campbell-Martin.

8 Worst: She was Billie Jenkins on “Charmed”

via reddit.com

For years, viewers tuned in to Charmed to see how witch sisters compete against every type of demon you can imagine. And then, later, Cuoco also appeared in the series when she portrayed the worried young witch Billie Jenkins. And as talented as Cuoco may be, we believe that there were too many witches on the show when it appeared. It was easy to forget that it was there.

7 Worst: She played Erica Roc in “The Penthouse”

via celebily.com

“The Penthouse” is a film that has received no glowing reviews from the audience. In fact, a review on Rotten Tomatoes was, “This was a B-rated film that I couldn’t stand wasting my time watching. I don’t know why Kaley Cuoco and Ed Begley chose this film. “

6 Best: She portrayed Bridget Hennessy in “8 simple rules”

via imdb.com

Many may not remember that Cuoco once played a regular role in the “8 Simple Rules” series. David Spade, John Ritter, Katey Sagal, Amy Davidson, James Garner, Billy Aaron Brown and Martin Spanjers joined her. The show also has an Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for a multi-camera series.

5 Best: She Was Erin in “Complete Savages”

via moviesstilldb.com

Cuoco appeared briefly as Erin on the television program “Complete Savages”. The regular cast of the series includes Keith Carradine, Erik von Detten, Andrew Elden, Shaun Sipos, Jason Dolley, Evan Ellingson and Vincent Ventresca. In the series, she is the girl Sam meets after losing his girlfriend. The problem is that she doesn’t seem to be particularly interested in him.

4 Worst: She played Amanda in “Hop”

via collider.com

The 2011 film “Hop” may be entertaining, but most critics agree that it is not a great film overall. According to Rotten Tomatoes, one critic wrote: “For the most part, it is too difficult to stagger from one action to the next and not do much to any of his actors (apart from the heroically hard-working Marsden).”

3 Worst: She played Bianca Champion in “Killer Movie”

via imdb.com

To this day, we are not sure what convinced Cuoco to join the cast of the 2008 “Killer Movie”. This film received a poor 19 percent score from viewers of Rotten Tomatoes. One review even said: “A terrible film that tries to satirize the film industry, but ultimately failed. All the actors look incredibly good, the plot was clichéd and the script was terrible. “

2 The Best: Everyone knows that she is Penny in “The Big Bang Theory”

via popsugarcom.au

Without a doubt, Penny’s role remains one of Cuoco’s most iconic roles. Over the years, the figure had grown from a waitress to a successful pharmaceutical seller. Nor can we deny that Cuoco has incredible chemistry with her other female co-stars, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

1 Best: She is preparing to play Cassie in “The Flight Attendant”

via hawtcelebs.com

After working on “The Big Bang Theory”, Cuoco worked hard to film her new series “The Flight Attendant”. As she spoke in an Instagram video, Cuoco admitted that some fans may still see her as a penny. In response, she remarked, “Don’t be anything like” Oh, she’s Penny, she can’t do anything else. I know that is being said, I am already aware, it is good, I am ready. “

