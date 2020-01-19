The 7-year-old boy from Sydney donates a caravan to NSW bushfire victims in a heartwarming gesture

When Ryder Grierson watched from afar how his country was burning in bush fires that destroyed lives, houses, and habitats, he wanted to do everything to make a difference.

The seven-year-old was so badly affected by the bush fire crisis that he decided to make better use of his family’s caravan, which they bought just a year ago.

“People lose their homes, but it’s not me. I feel bad for them somehow,” he told 9News presenter Erin Molan.

“(The caravan is) so that they can feel better instead of living on the floor or on the box.”

Ryder’s mother, Susier Grierson, also said he saved over $ 60 by doing chores and helping wherever he could with her work.

“(He was) very demanding, ‘what should I do next?’ and “you have to pay me for it,” “how much money do I get to brush my teeth?” she said.

The family loaded their coveted makeshift home onto the back of an All States tow truck this morning, heading for the fire-ravaged city of Cobargo.

Over the past month, Cobargo-level bushfires have hit several areas of the south coast of New South Wales, causing massive devastation and land and wildlife destruction.

A local resident who lost everything due to the flames, Michael, is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of the caravan and says he is just as excited to thank Ryder.

“I can’t wait to meet the young man and thank him for the young man’s thoughts. Thinking like that is pretty awesome,” he told 9News.

Sydney Roosters’ NRL star, Sam Verrills, has also heard of Ryder’s efforts to help the people of Cobargo and decided to give the young fan a gift of his own.

Verrills visited the seven-year-old with a signed jersey and tickets for the club’s first home game in the 2020 season.

“He’s obviously a good young guy and I’m just overwhelmed by what he’s doing,” said the Roosters player.

Still, Ryder said he had no plans to stop. He told 9News that he wanted to be a fireman when he was big.

“I want to help something that can help the world above all,” he said.