The 8 job openings at Hampton Court Palace – how to get them and how much they pay

Hampton Court Palace must be one of the most beautiful buildings in London, with its red brick facade and well-kept gardens.

Imagine if that was where you had to go to work – you could enter the “ office ” each morning feeling like a Tudor king or queen, wandering around the building in which many of the movies were made.

There is a real range of jobs, from summer and part-time jobs to full-time and permanent positions.

Some jobs even pay more than £ 50,000!

So prepare your CV and apply quickly – application deadlines are imminent.

There are hundreds of other jobs and opportunities available all the time from our official partner Fish4Jobs.

Business Relations Team Leader

Salary: around £ 55,000 per year

Hours of work: 36 hours per week

About the role

An extract from the announcement reads: “You will need to partner with key partners at the manager level to influence the business and identify solutions.

“In-depth knowledge of software life cycle developments and the operation and development of real-time systems will be at the heart of your work.”

About you

The announcement states that: “You will have a good understanding of project management principles, so extensive use and knowledge of Prince2 or other project management tools is required, as well as experience working with suppliers. third.”

Closing date: February 9

State Apartment Warder (Customer Service, Security, Storytelling)

Salary: £ 11.96 per hour

Hours of work: Rotary rotation, shifts from 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 9:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., weekends and holidays

About the role

An excerpt from the ad reads: “As the caretaker of state apartments, you will use style and panache to help each visitor experience a unique and memorable experience at Hampton Court Palace.

“With more than half a million visitors a year on your doorstep, your main role will be to ensure that everyone feels welcomed as a guest with individual needs.”

About you

The announcement calls for: “You will be a passionate and engaging storyteller, capable of bringing history to life for our visitors by sharing fascinating stories about the palace and its past.

“You will be able to strike a balance between this and your responsibility to maintain the security of valuables and exhibits, the safety of the public and, if necessary, to execute emergency procedures with confidence.”

Closing date: January 27

Walk in the footsteps of royalty by getting a job at the palace

Seasonal reception hosts (ticket office)

Salary: £ 10.81 per hour

Hours of Work: Full-time or part-time, rotation will include most weekends, holidays and occasional evenings from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

About the role

An extract from the announcement reads as follows: “Whether you are selling tickets to some of these major events or asking questions about all aspects of the palace and its gardens, you can be part of our team in this unique setting offering a world class visitor experience to our visitors.

“You will be part of a large team responsible for defending our membership program and maximizing the income from the upselling of gifts, donations and guides.

“We are looking to recruit a number of full-time and part-time employees to join the hospitality team in March in anticipation of the busy spring and summer vacation period.”

About you

The announcement calls for: “Confident, outgoing and flexible, you will ideally have the experience or know what it takes to provide five star service in a customer facing role and be confident using ticketing systems.

“You will be able to demonstrate your commitment to maximizing revenue from all avenues, including membership, ticket sales, donations, gifts and guides.”

Closing date: January 30

Assessment Center: February 14

Summer games attendant (Magic Garden)

Salary: £ 20,244 pro rata

Type of role: seasonal summer role between April and November

Hours of work: depending on rotation, certain weekends and holidays

About the role

An extract from the ad reads: “Children need and want to take risks when they play. Our magical garden provides children with a stimulating and stimulating environment for them to explore and develop their abilities.

“As a seasonal seasonal garden attendant, you will join the team that helps children explore safely and have a wonderful time.”

About you

The announcement calls for you to have improved and recent CRB / DBS control, experience working in a similar childish environment where some supervision of the child was required and an understanding of the child’s behavior, among other skills.

Closing date: January 31

Play Attendant (Magic Garden)

Salary: £ 22,390

Type of role: permanent

Working hours: 36.98 hours per week

About the role

An excerpt from the ad reads: “Your main tasks will be to maintain the play equipment, monitor overcapacity and congestion issues and communicate the Magic Garden rules to visitors.

Going behind the scenes at the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show would be pretty cool

“As a Magic Garden game sitter, you will have a presence in the garden to help all of this come together safely in a special area.”

About you

The advertisement says: “We are looking for a responsible, capable and active person who can work confidentially with all visitors.

“Experience and qualifications in first aid, gardening and cleaning in an environment suitable for children would be ideal. Applicants should also have an understanding of health and safety procedures.”

Closing date: January 31

Customer Service Consultants

Salary: £ 22,390 pro rata

Type of role: permanent

Hours of work: full time – 36 hours per week, part time – 32.5 hours per week, some weekend work

About the role

An excerpt from the ad reads: “When people contact the Historic Royal Palaces customer service team, you’re the one responding, providing exceptional customer service by actively selling tickets and memberships, handling complaints and responding to inquiries on a range of subjects. “

About you

The ad says: “Preferably, you will have worked in a contact center or customer service team before and displayed a courteous and confident telephone manner and be comfortable responding to inquiries received through different channels.

“You will need excellent listening skills and experience using a variety of computer programs, ideally including content management systems.”

Closing date: February 2

Interviews: February 7

Creative producer

Salary: £ 38,978

Type of role: permanent

Hours of work: 36 hours per week, certain weekends, evenings and holidays

About the role

An extract from the announcement reads as follows: “Your role will be to produce events and projects which highlight the contemporary relevance of these stories, invite new perspectives and represent unknown or under-represented voices.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work within the new artistic and cultural programming team of HRP to produce an ambitious program of immersive experiences, artistic interventions and” Lates “on several sites in order to engage new audiences. “

About you

Part of the ad says: “We are looking for an experienced producer with a track record of spearheading ambitious and innovative events / festivals / productions.

“We are looking for a professional who specializes in music and live sound-based experiences. A good understanding of the production of works in listed historical contexts will be an advantage.”

Closing date: February 2

Interviews: February 17 and 18

Internal Auditor

Salary: £ 53,842

Much nicer than your typical office

Type of role: permanent

Hours of work: 36 hours per week

About the role

An extract from the announcement reads: “You will play an essential role in the audit team to investigate, understand, analyze and test our systems of governance, risk management and control.

“You will work with senior management to formulate pragmatic recommendations for improvement and write clear and concise reports to communicate them.”

About you

Part of the advertisement says: “You will be fully qualified with a recognized qualification in accounting (ACA, CIMA, ACCA or foreign equivalent) or in internal audit (IIA, CIA, etc.), with extensive audit experience.

“Knowledge of IIA or public sector internal auditing standards, risk-based and streamlined auditing techniques, the public sector or charitable financing would be an asset.”

Closing date: February 2

.