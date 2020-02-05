The 8 main “parasitic” actors will attend the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles

The actors of the award-winning film “Parasite” 2019 are heading for the Oscars!

It was confirmed on February 4 that all of the main actors in “Parasite”, as well as director Bong Joon Ho, will participate in the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Bong Joon Ho, Jo Yeo Jung and Lee Jung Eun are already in the United States, while Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Gyun, Park So Dam, Jang Hye Jin and Park Myung Hoon will leave for Los Angeles between February 7. and 8. Choi Woo Shik will be the last major actor to arrive in the country, as he plans to leave on February 9 and arrive in the morning of the awards ceremony.

“Parasite” is nominated for six awards, including that of the best film, the original screenplay, directing, film editing, production design and international feature film. It is the first Korean film to receive a nomination for the best film, and Bong Joon Ho the first Korean director to receive an Oscar nomination. The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9 at 5 p.m. PST (February 10 at 10:00 a.m.KST).

Sources (1) (2) (3)

How do you feel in this article?