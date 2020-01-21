The 8-year-old begins saving turtles

(CNN / WQAD) – Nicolina Pappas has always loved animals, but now she is taking her love to the next level. Its mission is to keep plastic straws out of the ocean. And she is only 8 years old.

When Pappas saw a video of a sea turtle with a plastic straw in her nose, she knew she had to do something to help. So she created Nicolina’s Turtle Co.

Her mother Lori taught her how to sew and now she’s made over 100 metal straw bags with a turtle twist on each.

“About 500 million (plastic straws) are used in America in a day, and the decomposition takes 500 years,” said Pappas.

“When we talk about the effects, it’s not just the oceans. Nicolina may have seen a video of a sea turtle with a straw in the nose, but that can happen to local turtles,” said Niabi Zoo’s Joel Vanderbush.

The 8-year-old sells her straw bags at the Niabi Zoo, the Botanical Center and the Nahant Marsh. All the money she collects will help even more turtles.

