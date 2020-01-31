The 8-year-old boy refused admission to two schools because of his long natural hair

Several schools have refused to accept an 8 year old boy because he has hair in the UK. His mother is about to change the guidelines that hinder her son’s education.

Bonnie Miller was looking for schools that her son Farouk James could attend for his secondary school, but two didn’t allow him because of his long, thick natural hair.

Her older son, who is now 23 years old, visited the

London Oratory School, even though she knew about her bad hair policy,

Miller thought that after 10 years they would have adjusted their policies. The more

Reason why she tried to enroll Farouk but was denied admission.

Unfortunately, time and space didn’t stop the school from sticking to their guidelines, because the last time Miller had a fight with them, her older son’s hair was too short for school.

“His hair was cut too short and he had three problems

Sometimes and almost excluded from school because it is too short, to the point

where I actually went to the shoe store and bought some shoe polish, ”she said

said CBS

News.

This time, the London Oratory School said that Farouk’s long hair was also against school policy.

Both of Miller’s sons are mixed breeds. Her father is Ghanaian

and for cultural reasons, James’ hair was not cut until he was three years old.

“At that point he was connected – and so was I

honestly – with his beautiful hair, ”said Miller. “We just kept it that way

Hair.”

Her decision to keep his hair didn’t seem that way

Worrying in the future until it was time to apply for secondary schools.

There were similar cases at Fulham Boys School where a boy with dreadlocks was banned from school because of his hair.

The boy’s mother brought the case to court over the hair rule. she

reached an agreement and settled out of court. They said in the light of

What happened, they will now change their policies. “

Miller thought at the time that Fulham Boys School would accept her son more now, but she didn’t know that the rules for the worst had changed in her opinion.

“It has changed, but what they did is added

two racist guidelines: one, no dreadlocks and two, no braids, ”said Miller.

Regarding the Fulham Boys School Uniform and

Appearance guideline: “The maximum hair length is above the collar and the

The minimum hair length is a cut with the number 2. “

Apparently, both school decisions would not accept her son because

from his hair. “Most schools that have these hair guidelines are

Christian schools – that’s ironic because Jesus had long hair, ”she said

said. “So that means that Jesus would not get into these schools if he were

around today. “

Coed schools were the next options for Miller besides hair

Guidelines are also strict. Miller thought outside the box and said, “That was me

Think of children who are not gender specific and gender neutral and trans and

Think: “How will they fit in?”

For them, these are growing concerns that need to be addressed.

“Who decides what is female and what is male? I will register him as

not binary and see what the school has to say, ”she said.

Miller still has to find a private school that James enrolls despite his long hair. Now Miller wants to raise awareness and help others. Therefore, she launched a Change.org petition to ban hair discrimination in the UK.

Photo: BONNIE MILLER / @FAROUKJAMES

In her name, she also campaigns for the Houses of Parliament and the education secretary of the petition schools.

“We put together a real team and call it that

Generation of manes, ”said Miller. “We’ll fight that until then

Rules are changed. And all over the world, not just in Germany. “

“I saw a boy with dreadlocks in America who is not

may complete, ”said Miller, referring to Texas

High school student Deandre Arnold. “There are only so many children [in

America] and share their experiences. “

Carlifornia was the first state to ban discrimination

against natural hair in 2019 when the crown

Act was passed.

“It is against human rights to ask someone to participate

away from her natural body to appease society’s expectations of what you should

be it, ”said Miller.

According to his mother, James is a strong, confident boy.

Although many have done

Enjoying his hair, he’s stubborn when it comes to cutting it.

There are others who love his hair too, and that’s reflected in his large Instagram fan base that Miller wants to use to support their cause.

Photo: BBC News