The 8-year-old student makes key fobs to raise $ 4K for school school debt

BATTLE GROUND, WA – A second grade student gave his headmaster a check for enough money to pay all of his students’ school lunch debts and give other schools money for their debts.

The student, 8-year-old Keoni Ching, raised $ 4,015 by making friendly keychains that he sold for $ 5 each.

Keoni was inspired to raise money after hearing his parents talk about NFL star Richard Sherman’s $ 27,000 donation to help meet student debt over the past year and gain first-hand experience.

“I almost ran out of money for lunch and then I thought of other kids who would run out of lunch very quickly,” Keoni told Good Morning America.

Keoni’s mother, April Ching, said she was surprised when her son had his own experience of an excessive midday balance.

“Even though I paid [his balance] 30 seconds later, it still affected him,” she said. “From a child’s point of view, it made me understand how difficult it is.”

Keoni and his mother decided to personalize key rings with pearls. They called the project “Keychain Kindness” because Keoni’s school, the Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, has a special week of kindness every year.

Keoni started making key fobs last December with the help of his whole family and has made over 300 pieces to date.

“I can’t even tell you how generous people were,” she said. “A gentleman donated $ 1,000.”

“He only said that for an 8-year-old it’s nothing more than trying to help his friends at school, which affects him,” Ching recalls.

Keoni presented the check to Rector Woody Howard during Elementary School’s Quality Week.

According to Howard, Keoni’s school will receive $ 1,000 of the total amount, and the rest will be distributed to six schools in the district to pay the lunch debt.

“The district’s debt [lunch] for the entire district is approximately $ 140,000,” he said. “The reality is when a family is behind schedule and especially when they have multiple children, that debt can quickly add up and really bother you.”

“I think Keoni’s lesson here is that people notice when you see a need and then go and address the need,” added Howard.

Keoni said he plans to continue producing and selling keychains, this time in favor of a local children’s hospital.

“When you see the joy your child has in giving other people, there is really nothing better than that,” said Ching. “He doesn’t understand how big his activities are. He only helps.”