The 81-year-old Palm Harbor man says he owes almost $ 1,000 after an insurance mix

PALM HARBOR, Florida (WFLA) – Paul Himelhoch, an 81-year-old from Palm Harbor who claims to have owed nearly $ 1,000, recently called 8 On Your Side after dealing with a so-called insurance Confused.

The problem apparently started after a typing error. Himelhoch said that he had been dealing with the subject alone for months.

“It was impossible, they kept changing me from department to department,” said Himelhoch. “It was always a vicious loop.”

Himelhoch said he switched to Humana health insurance in April to receive additional cash every month.

According to Himelhoch, one of the incentives of the new plan was that it would receive around $ 110 more social security per month.

He immediately noticed a problem. Himelhoch says the card he received had the wrong plan number.

“The seller screwed it up a bit and presented the wrong documents to the company,” he said, “which Medicare submitted the wrong documents.”

The map was fixed quickly.

But Himelhoch hasn’t seen a dime over the months. He called 8 On Your Side when he was tired of getting the runaround.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was called back on a Sunday.”

Humana spokeswoman Nancy Hanewinckel sent 8 On Your Side the following message:

“Thank you again for bringing this matter to our attention. Although data protection laws dictate that we cannot go into details, Humana is always working diligently to investigate and resolve issues as quickly as possible. I would like to encourage you to contact Mr. Himelhoch at your convenience to find out the current status of the matter. “

Himelhoch said the day after we got involved, a Humana problem solver called him personally to investigate and fix the problem.

As of Tuesday evening, he says he still has no money.

“I want you to stay up to date with the pressure you put on, I think results will be achieved.”

