Winter is a confusing season for the residents of the Bay Area. We may miss the polar swirls / snowstorms, but we’re not exactly absorbing the sunshine either.

However, we know this very well: the weather is regularly so bad that you feel like you have to escape occasionally by retiring to one of the many impeccable spas and bathhouses in the region.

To make your choice easier, we have found our top 3 in three different categories: within the city limits that deserve an overnight stay or take a whole weekend.

They are the best way to end a day of skiing, golfing, or conference calls.

WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS

Treatment: It’s a bit on the nose, but a hot stone massage is perfect for cool winter days. If you want to mix it up, add the hot stones to a “euphoric” Dayala In Fiore body balm that smells of jasmine and lemongrass.

Archimedes Banya

Treatment: Without a doubt, our favorite sauna in S.F. (and usually with good parking). You can enjoy the Venik Platza, where you will be beaten with warm birch or oak branches. We will provide some with a deep massage in the clean, spacious and hot sauna. Note: On February 13, Archimedes comes with a pop-up event “Sauna and Foam” with the local brewer Speakeasy from all over the world.

Nob Hill Spa

Treatment: Add a gentleman facial or a back cleansing treatment. You know what you need – for the Citrus Oro Salt Peeling, which uses organic olive oil, sweet almond and jojoba oils to dispel the winter gloom and provides deep moisture with a “wonderfully silky butter cream”.

Roman spa

OVERNIGHT STAY

Roman bath, Calistoga

Treatment: Take a hike to Mount Saint Helena next door and enjoy a mud bath of volcanic ash in Calistoga. (Consider this Valentine’s Day because the spa has private rooms for two mud baths.) Add a massage with 50 mg of Vital Body Therapeutics Hemp CBD.

Farmhouse Inn, Forestville

Treatment: The concierges at the Farmhouse Inn in Sonoma put together an individual itinerary among the many local wineries. Once you’re fed up, you can get into the winter ritual treatment with a 45-minute massage with warming ginger honey and a 45-minute facial to solve winter hard skin problems. (Also included: whirlpool. And a Michelin star for the inn’s restaurant.)

Indian Springs, Calistoga

Treatment: The heated pool is a separate form of therapy, but is best followed by a session in the small massage booths – with a facial for men (free brow cleaning) and an Indian Springs mud bath with geothermally heated water.

Ritz Carlton Lake Tahoe

BE WAY OVER THE WEEKEND

Ritz Carlton Lake Tahoe, North Star

Treatment: Nothing calms down after a day full of high-energy winter sports than a copper wrap with “healing hot springs”, which is reinforced by similarly soothing eucalyptus and camphor oils. Treat yourself to an 80-minute “men’s massage”.

The Inn in Spanish Bay

Treatment: Expect it to get a little warmer at Pebble Beach so no intense heating is required. Instead, focus on relaxation after a long day on the connections – especially with the Golfer Hole-in-One package, which combines a “sports bodywork massage” and a “golfers foot renewal”.

The Stanford Inn in Mendocino

Treatment: The pool under the greenhouse is heated to a pleasant 82 degrees – especially nice when it is particularly wintry outside on the coast of Mendocino. Add a hot stone massage for a reasonably warming experience.