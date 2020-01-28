The 9 biggest car revelations of 2019 (and 6 that we expect for 2020)

The world is booming with many predictions for the new decade. We expect major technological advances, especially in the form of AI advances and autonomous driving. Many experts predict that our factories, houses, and even our cars will become more independent over the decade (pun intended).

Of course, the car industry, like all of the technology to be launched this year, is also expecting some new, exciting and innovative models that will surprise us at auto shows or this year when rolling out production lines. Electric vehicles will definitely be in the spotlight, as will exciting comebacks for our favorite vehicles from the past.

So, without further ado, here are 9 major automotive revelations from 2019 and 6 that we’re expecting this year.

15 Big reveal: 2020 Toyota Supra

Rumors of a new Toyota Supra have been eagerly awaiting car enthusiasts since 2014. Fortunately, our waiting times at the North American International Auto Show 2019 ended when a fifth generation model of the Japanese sports car finally came on the market. Like its predecessors, the 2020 Supra will be equipped with an inline six-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive.

14 Big reveal: Ford Mustang Mach E

Ford unveiled its Mustang emblemed electrical crossover at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year. As we have learned, Ford will offer a total of five trim levels for the Mach E, which will cost approximately $ 44,000. While the size of the battery varies depending on the equipment size, the Mach E reaches a range of at least 230 miles (0-60 miles) in 5.5 seconds or less.

13 Big reveal: Rivian R1T

Michigan-based EV startup Rivian is launching a range of electric vehicles that can reuse the same basic architecture. The R1T will be the first product and the first large electric pickup to be sold in the United States. Production will start later this year. This means that Rivian is at least a year ahead of Tesla’s electric cyber truck.

12 Big reveal: 2021 Lotus Evija

Lotus said his new Evija electric hypercar was going to drive us crazy, and the boy did it. The British car company already presented the new vehicle and its impressive data in July. However, only 130 of these bad guys will take to the streets, and if you want one, you will be somewhere between $ 1.8 and $ 2.5 million.

11 Big reveal: 2021 Land Rover Defender

After a four-year hiatus, Land Rover is bringing the Defender back and bringing it back to the states, much to the excitement of every American! The Defender, which was presented in Germany for the first time in September, is offered with six different equipment options and four accessory packages. The two-door 90 will be equipped with a turbocharged six-cylinder, while the 110 will be equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder.

10 big reveal: 2020 Polestar 2

Sure, we all liked the Polestar 1, but everyone has been looking forward to the Polestar 2 since it was first introduced at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. This powerful plug-in hybrid immediately becomes the new biggest competitor of the Tesla Model 3. And since the 2.0-liter four-cylinder compressor gas engine and two electric motors make a total of 215 horsepower, speed is irrelevant here.

9 Big Reveal: 2021 Bollinger B1 SUV and B2 Pickup

Michigan-based EV startup Bollinger presented its prototype electric SUV (B1) and pickup (B2) at the Los Angeles Auto Show shortly before the company’s planned production in 2020. Both vehicles will start at $ 125,000 with a twin-engine drive his massive 614 HP is equipped by all four wheels. The range is estimated to be 200 miles, and you’ll either love or hate the military-style box-shaped design.

8 Big reveal: Aston Martin Rapide E

Electric vehicles aren’t a lie in the new decade, and the all-electric version of the Aston Martin Rapide is definitely coming this year. It will reach 60 miles an hour in less than 4 seconds and drive just over 200 miles on a single charge. Most people estimate the starting price at $ 260,000 and only 155 units will hit the streets.

7 Big reveal: 2020 Tesla Model Y

Model Y is Tesla’s first mass market SUV. Excitement increased when the electric car company unveiled the big unveiling last spring. In fact, if you’re excited about the launch, you can pre-order on Tesla’s website.

6 Expectation: 2021 Toyota 86 / Subaru BRZ

This new version of the Toyota 86 / Subaru BRZ, jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru, is still somewhat in the air. However, we do know that there will be a 2.4 liter turbo flat 4 engine with 240 hp, which is a significant improvement over the earlier 205 hp version. We’re still waiting for the final design unveiling, but the Motor Authority did some spy shoots in the fall.

5 Expectation: EV Rimac C_Two

Technically speaking, we saw the prototypes for this car at both the Geneva Motor Show 2018 and 2019. However, the Croatian car manufacturer will finally present the production version at this year’s event. There are currently 17 prototypes in the works, twice as many as Concept One production cars that the company built at the beginning of the decade. Everyone is waiting for this highly anticipated car to hit the market.

4 Expectation: 2021 Ford Bronco

Ford has been making fun of Bronco’s rebirth for a while, but many details have remained hidden until recently. However, we expect the production version to appear at the New York International Auto Show in April. This is slightly above the expected schedule that most experts have predicted.

3 Expectation: 2020 Mazda RX-9

One of the most exciting rumors currently circulating is the revival of Mazda’s RX line. Just like the Toyota Supra 2020 that we already know, people just hope that this dream will come true. It is anticipated that a prototype car will hit the market sometime this year and production will begin in late 2020 or 2021.

2 Expectation: 2021 Ram Dakota

Fiat Chrysler has had no chance in the mid-size pickup segment since the Dodge Dakota was discontinued in 2011. However, rumor has it that Fiat Chrysler, like the Ford Ranger for model year 2021, will also bring the Dakota to the market. No details have been released yet, but it is expected to appear later in the year and be a cheaper, smaller version of the 500-ton Ram 1500.

1 Expected: 2021 Volkswagen ID. Crozz

There is hardly any news since VW has presented the concept version of this and other electric vehicles at various automotive trade fairs in recent years. However, Volkswagen North America CEO Scott Keogh said USA today that the company’s first EV would hit the market sometime this year and would be in the $ 30,000 to $ 40,000 range.

