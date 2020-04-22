The 90s movie to watch before it leaves Netflix in May 2020

During these times of social distancing, one of the best ways to distract us is through utilizing streaming services. It is also helpful to watch movies that make us smile. And there is one movie that is expected to see before it leaves Netflix in May 2020 that checks all the boxes. Not only is it a burst of nostalgia and the flare-up of feeling good, but it is also the perfect movie for anyone who grew up in the 90s and loves Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The film is none other than “Taking Two,” which takes its final bow on Netflix on May 19, and also stars Kirsty Alley and Steve Gutenberg. The family movie follows Alyssa (Ashley) and Amanda (Mary-Kate), who are not twins, but exact duplicates of each other – apart from being raised. Alyssa grows rich while Amanda is an orphan. After literally encountering each other one day, they decide to switch places, and eventually play a matchmaker for two people they love dearly, Elisa’s father, Roger, (Gutenberg), and social worker Amanda Diane (Alley). And yes, there’s a bad stepmother figure, thank you for asking.

It’s a heartfelt movie that is all about childhood power. Even at age 9, the Olsen twins have shown that they own the silver screen and can make a hit movie. Better, the film touched the life of the cast during filming and even years later. Both Gutenberg and Alhalei admitted that the movie had happened to Mary-Kate and Ashley, and they were still asked about him decades later.

Classic Movieclips YouTube trailers

In August 2014, Gutenberg discusses two issues with the Huffington Post and spills Mary-Kate and Ashley. “They were lovely. They once came to my house for a small pool party,” he said. “They were great kids.” He even recognized that they were “worth a billion dollars” at the time, having already become stars in Full House. As for the alley, she also loved working with the Olens. “They would come and we would go to sleep,” Ellie told WetPaint.com in February 2016. “They were just fun and cute and really well groomed!”

It’s hard to believe it takes two came out 25 years ago, but it’s still very much an iconic movie that will make you feel “can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for stars over the fence, world series kind of love.”