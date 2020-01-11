The 99 Degree: El Monstruo

Loading...

The 99 degrees

El Monstruo

Sour Grape Records

Now out

The 99 Degree releases a new EP full of moody Manchester surf sounds, El Monstruo. Roxy Gillespie from Louder Than War is viewing this latest addition to the recorded output of the band.



Described in the press release as: “Recorded for four days and nights while living as a love and terror cult in an Airbnb in Rotherham,” El Monstruo is already an intriguing proposal.

El Monstruo starts when the tribal drums of John The Killer start to build up tension. The pace is increasing with the addition of pretty good guitar work. When the glittering surf sound covers the average rhythms, the sinister feeling reaches its peak. This is a great piece of noir.

Flatline starts with metal / industrial echo guitars. This is still a reserve but beautiful track. The vocals and the whole feeling of the song remind me of The Cramps. Quite a tribute.

El Monstruo continues with the dark, dirge-like Young Flame. The story of dysfunctional love involves much more threat than joy. The ragged, tangled guitars only contribute to the feeling of acceptance after despair. The almost monotonous vocals accentuate gloom.

Dead or Alive is the characteristic song of The 99 Degree. This post-processing has the same gloomy air as before, but is tidier around the edges. Classic western text for surf / spaghetti, the song remains a good part of the output of the band and this is a nice version of their live basic component.

The reprise of earlier song Young Flame has been stripped in a good way and completely down-to-heel. The drums emphasize the vocals nicely.

This latest offering from The 99 Degree is finer-produced than some of their earlier releases. El Monstruo loves their messy, wonderfully chaotic show. This is both good and bad. Some songs benefit from it, while others seem a bit tame. However, the overall quality is good. This is a very individual band that produces tracks that exude a down-beat charm. It all comes down to whether you like recorded material to knock off the rough edges of a band’s live show or feel like you’re at the show. This gives a bit of both and is worth listening to.

~

Read more about The 99 Degree here.

All words by Roxy Gillespie. More writing about Louder Than War can be found in the archive of her author. She tweets as @ RoxyG100.

Related