[The A.V. Club unmasks The Masked Singer]

The third season of The Masked Singer continued Wednesday with the third episode of its Group A Playoffs, with Leah Remini joining the panel as a surprise guest judge. This episode follows the elimination of the Robot, who was revealed to be none other than Lil’ Wayne and the elimination of the Llama, who was revealed to be The Price Is Right host Drew Carey.
With one correct guess under our belt, we have a good feeling about the next round.
With some help from her dad, The A.V. Club’s Angelica Cataldo will attempt to guess the identity of each singer before they’re unmasked on the show. Watch this space for weekly unveilings to see how their guesses stack up.
White Tiger
Song: “We Will Rock You,” Queen
Our guess: Former Patriot tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski
New Clues:
- He’s “shocked people” with his moves and wants to see everyone doing them.
- His college friend gives the clues tonight: “When he commits to something, he doesn’t stop ‘til he wins”
- “I knew going into this competition that I was never going to be the best singer. I’ve always known how to work a crowd. That was always my strategy.”
- White Tiger’s Valentine is for Jenny McCarthy: “I’m wild about you. But I know your husband will appreciate this card even more.” (Her husband & his brother are die-hard Patriots fans.)
Past Clues:
- “I’m putting in the time to hone this new craft”
- “To put the mass in mask”
- “Dancing heals my body after taking a beating”
- “I’m ready to cut a rug on the stage and tear it up”
- Voted “most likely to go to the mat for a friend, and I did, literally.”(Gronk’s buddy is Mojo Rawley and they wrestled together in WWE)
- “Ultimate champion for clam shucking” (Clue that it relates to New England.)
- “Game On” (Gronk has a new CBS game show by this title.)
- “Smash the competition” (Possible reference to Gronk’s Nickelodeon show Crashletes?)
- “I’ve had a giant career full of accomplishments.” (Giants have beaten the Patriots twice)
- Lincoln, Washington, Franklin shown on the wall in intro segments. (A reference to historic patriots?)
- Intro also includes reference to “Beantown.”
Photo: FOX
The Turtle
Song: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” Shawn Mendes
Our guess: Jesse McCartney
Our Past Guesses: Jordan Knight or Joey McIntyre
New Clues:
- He’s having a “shell” of a good time.
- Miss S. was his favorite teacher in high school. She said “he always came into the class singing.”
- Showed a map of Korea. (…?)
- Alpha and Omega Greek letters drawn on chalkboard (beginning and end of alphabet. McCartney appeared on TV show called “Greek”)
- Turtle sent Valentines to Nicole Scherzinger: “Nicole, I’ll never forget the morning we spent together” (McCartney performed on the Today Show in 2008).
Past Clues:
- “People have always expected me to act a certain way.”
- Clues show Turtle playing in a punk band.
- Slow-cooked beets and cookies on a tray. (…?)
- Simpsons reference with chalkboard text that says: “Don’t Rave Ever At My School.” (Could stand for DREAMS?)
- Voted “most likely to hunt for booty. And I have, often.”—Jordan Knight has a signature booty-shake dance move.
- Last week, we had a surfboard as a clue. (Knight crowd surfs—and still does.)
- “At the starting line, I was surrounded by newcomers” (Newcomers…New Kids?)
- “Always taken it ‘Step By Step’.” (“Step By Step” is an NKOTB song.)
- “I don’t want anyone to cross the line before me.” (A possible reference to the “Hangin’ Tough” lyric “Don’t cross our path ’cause you’re gonna get stomped.”)
- Jenny McCarthy thinks it is someone she and her husband (Donnie Wahlberg, a former NKOTB member) know.
- The Turtle was also grilling burgers in the clue package. (Possible reference to the restaurant Wahlburgers.)
The Llama- Eliminated
Actual Celebrity: Drew Carey
Dad’s Current Guess: Drew Carey
Angelica’s Current guess: Whose Line’s Ryan Stiles
Our Past Guess: Danny Bonaduce
New Clues:
- Accordion. (In a band?)
- “For a while I was spinning my wheels.” (If we are still thinking Bonaduce, he did spend some time on the bus in The Partridge Family.)
- “Think on my feet…I’ll be the greatest of all time.”
- The Llama is voted most likely to be near firing cannons
Past Clues:
- The Llama wears dreadlocks and shades. The masked singer says he wears “things like this” in real life. (Possible a reference to Bonaduce’s usual Hawaiian shirt get-up.)
- The Llama is seen as a DJ for “The Wool 23.3.” (Bonaduce is a radio DJ.)
- “Nothing like being swept up” and “Seattle Sound.” (Seattle radio references? Bonaduce works for a Seattle station. Drew Carey owns The Seattle Sound. Ryan Stiles was born in Seattle.)
Miss Monster
Song: “You Don’t Own Me” Leslie Gore
Our guess: Chaka Khan.
Our Past Guesses: Missy Elliott or Macy Gray
New Clues:
- “True art always comes from within.” Her hairstylist says he has known her since she was 18 years old.
- Shows camouflage scarf, a teddy bear, and a sock on the clothesline(Jenny McCarthy thinks she’s a Chicagoan and Chaka Khan is from Chicago, hence the bear and sock. The camo scarf could be a tie-in to her album “Camouflage.”)
- Miss Monster sent a valentine to Robin Thicke: “I only have Eye for you. We even had a rendezvous in Sin City.” (Robin thinks it is a reference to a radio show or performance. Thicke did perform with Chaka Khan at the NHL Awards in 2009.)
Past Clues:
- “Now, I can just focus on being an artist”
- “Titanic” reference in clues package
- Queen Chess piece. (Macy Gray has a song “Queen of the Big Hurt” or Chaka Khan being the “Queen of Funk”)
- You’ve got to stand up for yourself
- “I’m capable of anything and full of love”
- Voted most likely to be in the presence of royalty
- Intro says she is “misunderstood.” (Possible reference to the Missy Elliott album, Missundaztood.)
- Says she was inspired by T-Pain in season one. (T-Pain and Missy sang a duet with Timbaland.)
- Says she “started as a shy little monster.” (Missy Elliot was in a reality show on E! called Party Monsters Cabo.)
Kangaroo
Song: “Diamonds,” Rihanna
Our guess: Jordyn Woods
Our past guesses: Kelly Rowland
New Clues:
- Her clues came from her brother this week. “Drama queen in her teenage years. When tragedy hit our family she was the glue that held us all together. Since then, we’ve only gotten closer. Her ability to rise above the haters is something I admire.” (Jordyn Woods’ father died. Woods also got a lot of heat after Kyle Jenner and her stopped being friends over a cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.)
- Kangaroo’s Valentine is to Leah Remini: “We’ve sat at the same table, and your courage has inspired me.” Leah thinks it was someone who had been on The Talk with her.
Past Clues:
- “Biggest problem being a kangaroo is the [costume] ears. I have to re-evaluate how I enter a room.”
- “It seems like I’ve been watching my life from the sidelines”
- “Sometimes it feels like everyone is against me”
- “I need to have courage and get back in the game.” (Basketball or basketball players reference? Kelly Rowland also used to date Deron Williams.)
- “I have to be a role model for my little Roo.” (Rowland is a mother.)
- Voted most likely to appear on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson.
- The kangaroo is already a clue that she may live in Australia. She talks about the Outback, as well. (Rowland is the host for Australia’s version of The Voice.)
- She sang “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn. (Rowland is recently divorced, hence the theme of her chosen song.)
The Robot-Eliminated
Our guess: Mike Tyson
Actual Celebrity: Lil’ Wayne
Clues:
- “Tough outer shell”
- “Share of fame in certain circles”
- “Tip the scales” (Reference to boxing weigh-ins?)
- Gaming controller. (Possible reference to Mike Tyson’s Punch Out.)
- There is a periodic table of elements that focuses on “PT” for platinum. (“IR,” the symbol for iron, is right next to it. Iron Mike Tyson, get it?)
SPOILER ALERT: The next slide reveals the eliminated singer from Wednesday’s episode.