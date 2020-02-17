[The A.V. Club unmasks The Masked Singer]

Photo: Fox

The third season of The Masked Singer continued Wednesday with the third episode of its Group A Playoffs, with Leah Remini joining the panel as a surprise guest judge. This episode follows the elimination of the Robot, who was revealed to be none other than Lil’ Wayne and the elimination of the Llama, who was revealed to be The Price Is Right host Drew Carey.

With one correct guess under our belt, we have a good feeling about the next round.

With some help from her dad, The A.V. Club’s Angelica Cataldo will attempt to guess the identity of each singer before they’re unmasked on the show. Watch this space for weekly unveilings to see how their guesses stack up.