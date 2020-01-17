The abandoned castle of Crystal Palace Park that nobody knows is there

The Crystal Palace was built at Sydenham Hill in 1854 but was largely destroyed by fire in 1936.

It was moved from its original building to Hyde Park for the large exhibition of 1851 at Sydenham Hill in 1854.

The palace was mainly destroyed by fire in 1936, which was the largest peacetime fire in England in the 20th century.

He could not be saved by 381 firefighters and 89 engines. Another fire in 1866 destroyed the north transept of the building.

The palace declared bankruptcy in 1911 after losing money at the turn of the 20th century. Its fountains were closed and the water towers emptied so that there was no water on hand to put out the fire.

What the original palace should have looked like

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

It has hosted a variety of events, including industry and natural world exhibitions, concerts and circuses. He has organized cricket festivals and matches, as well as a roller coaster and hot air balloon rides.

It contained arts and architecture from the period of ancient Egypt to the Renaissance, but the building is decaying.

During the Second World War, the site was used as a dumping ground for the rubble of the bomb sites and the only parts of the building that remain now disappear in the undergrowth.

Only the terraces with ruined sphynxes and a few foundation stones remain.

It once housed the largest marine aquarium that housed over 300 species and opened in 1871. It required 120,000 gallons of seawater which was transported from Brighton by train.

The interior of the old Crystal Palace

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

However, in the 1890s, the fish had been replaced by monkeys, which lived in empty tanks.

The Crystal Palace survived the 1936 fire, but was ultimately destroyed during the demolition of the North Tower in 1941, fearing that they would be easy landmarks for German bombers.

In the 1850s, they built the Crystal Palace dinosaurs that date back six years to the origin of Charles Darwin’s species. These are the first life-size models of dinosaurs, but are now considered obsolete and inaccurate.

The original building was designed by Joseph Paxton and was 108 feet tall. It was built just over nine months after the initial design.

When it was built, it was not loved by everyone. Thomas Carlyle, a British historian, called it a “great glass soap bubble” and John Ruskin, a leading English art critic, a “conservatory”.

Crystal Palace dinosaurs are a popular feature of Crystal Palace Park

(Image: John K Thorne / Flickr)

The original Hyde Park building was intended as a temporary structure, but it was moved to its permanent location in Sydenham in 1854 after the exhibition closed.

Its 280-foot-tall towers were designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel with electric fountains that launched 120-foot-long water jets into the air.

The 1851 exhibit was created after Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria and president of the Royal Society of Arts, developed plans and raised the necessary funds after having had the idea of ​​inviting international exhibitors to participate in 1849.

The exhibition was inaugurated at the Crystal Palace in Hyde Park on May 1, 1851.

Sydenham Palace was also the site of the world’s first road accident when 44-year-old mother Bridget Driscoll was struck while walking on a terrace with a car traveling at ‘huge speed’ in 1896.

She had come to London to watch a dance performance with her teenage daughter and a friend.

An organization was created in 2008, dedicated to the reconstruction efforts of a Crystal Palace in Sydenham, two thirds of the size of the original.

He intended to use a similar building originally but with a variety of amenities, including shops, a hotel and underground parking.

.