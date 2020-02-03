The abandoned London Underground station which was the end of the Piccadilly line

There are so many London Underground stations in central London, especially Zone 1, that you would think there would be no more space.

You would be wrong.

There was a tube station in the heart of Zone 1, near the West End, which was the terminus of the Piccadilly line.

It seems silly now considering the line runs from Cockfosters in zone 5 in the northeast to Heathrow terminal 5 in zone 6 in the southwest.

But it all had to start somewhere, and the London Underground was previously much smaller than it is today, with its 270 stations.

So where was this now abandoned station?

It was Aldwych, located at the junction of Strand with Surrey Street. It is near Somerset House and Temple Station.

Aldwych (formerly Strand) station was originally on the Piccadilly line

(Image: Google Maps)

If you head to this place, you can actually see the outside of the old station, as it was called Strand station before Aldwych.

History of Aldwych station

The station opened to the public in 1907, when it was originally called Strand. In 1915, its name was changed to Aldwych and an awning was built displaying the new name.

It was the terminus of a short branch of the Piccadilly line from Holborn station, which still remains on the dark blue line today.

Aldwych station was originally on the Piccadilly line

(Image: Creative commons / Phillip Perry)

Like many places in London, this station has a whole story to tell. On September 22, 1940, it closed for a while to become an air raid shelter during the Blitz and did not reopen until July 1, 1946.

The station has also been used in a surprising number of famous TV shows and movies.

These include the Battle of Britain (1969), Superman, V for Vendetta, Atonement, 28 weeks later, Fast & Furious, Sherlock and Darkest Hour.

Station closure

After being open for almost 100 years, it was announced on January 4, 1993 that the Aldwych station would close.

The original elevators of 1907 really needed to be replaced, but it was going to cost £ 3 million. The amount was not considered justifiable given the number of people using the station each year.

The Secretary of State then authorized the station to be closed on September 1, 1994 and it was closed on September 30 of the same year.

The station being classified in grade II, the building remained.

The original abandoned halls, elevators, tunnels, platforms and walkways are still there, beneath the surface of a busy hotspot in central London.

