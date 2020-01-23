The abandoned London Underground tunnels of Clapham which were once used as houses

The London Underground has many secrets and is full of history.

Part of this story is all of its disused areas. Whole tunnels that have been dug to contain new lines or extensions that never got to the tunnels next to the stations that are still in use, there is a lot of underground space that is not used for the tube.

But being London, any space is welcome, so throughout history, these areas have often been reclaimed and used for other purposes.

This was certainly the case with some of the deep tunnels under Clapham in south London.

As you may already know, the London Underground was used for air raid shelters during the Second World War.

The tunnels under Clapham were once used as houses

(Image: Chris Ratcliffe / Getty Images)

Eight deep air-raid shelters have been built, each accommodating 8,000 people. These were at Chancery Lane on the Central Line and Belsize Park, Camden Town, Goodge Street, Stockwell, Clapham North, Clapham Common and Clapham South on the Northern Line.

At the end of the war, it was time to find other uses for these tunnels.

When it was unearthed, it was thought that they would eventually be used for part of the new express metro lines parallel to the north and central lines, but that did not happen.

Clapham South station control room, where one of the deep level lines ran

(Image: Chris Ratcliffe / Getty Images)

Instead, in 1948, three years after the war ended, the Clapham South shelter sheltered 200 immigrants.

They were the first West Indies to come on the MV Empire Windrush, which was the first post-war ship to bring large groups of West Indian immigrants to the United Kingdom.

They stayed there for about four weeks until they could find more permanent accommodation.

Many people who spent about a month there settled in the nearby town of Brixton, thus beginning the region’s connection to Caribbean culture.

