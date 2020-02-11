The ABC is quietly murdered The “Q & A” Ampersand & Boomers shake in their orthopedic shoes

After twelve years in which Australia’s first panel discussion on current affairs took place, the ABC has deleted the questions and answers from its broadcast schedule. In its place: Q + A.

That’s right, people. The commercial And is dead.

An ABC spokesman confirmed the change to today PEDESTRIAN.TVThe show is now officially marked with a plus sign.

The change was made as ABC revised the program, which included journalists Hamish Macdonald take over from founding moderator Tony Jones.

While the news of Macdonald’s role was released under the Q&A banner in November 2019, a Q + A logo was added to the show’s Facebook page on January 20 this year.

Posted by Q + A on Sunday, January 19, 2020

This change triggered mixed reviews. While many Facebook commentators praised the new look, people complained that the “beautiful character” was left out.

“Just no,” wrote another.

“Hate it and hate the plus sign for” and “. I prefer the commercial and.”

Others compared this red and white arrangement to the Red Cross logo, while a particularly emotional viewer described it as “unfortunate”.

Despite this criticism, the new style was introduced two days later in an ABC media release that cemented its place on Australian screens.

The change reflects ABC’s decision in 2011 to label the flagship of the current news program, The 7.30 Report, as lean, mean 7.30.

However, aesthetic changes to the show’s style, set and scenery are not the only big changes at Q + A.

In addition to a new moderator, ABC states that the new questions and answers will take place more often than before in ABC’s Ultimo studios, so that more Australians have the opportunity to ask difficult questions to well-known public figures.

Last week’s season premiere was shot in Queanbeyan, New South Wales. A precedent that Macdonald is determined to continue.

“This role will be a great opportunity to make the most complex issues accessible, engaging and exciting to all Australians, no matter where you live, no matter what you believe,” said Macdonald in November.

Macdonald opened the episode last night by calling “to put the political debate aside” while discussing Australia’s transition from the low-carbon industry.

Although it is too early to judge the success of the new format, the move from the Jones era has always been a big task. It remains to be seen whether the show will convince die-hard and commercial fans – and you can take that as a comment.

Image:

Q + A / ABC