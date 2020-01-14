Photo: HBOTV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

There is a hole in the middle of the new Pope.

Everybody knows. After a painful early papacy, Pius XIII. Eventually, as a spiritual force, became his own – and had begun to accept the uniqueness of his relationship with God. But for a church like the Vatican, hope is a dangerous thing, and once Lenny Belardo’s third heart transplant fails and that hope is dashed, his absence becomes undeniable. Everything is just gone.

Retaining Lenny seems to be a deliberate decision by Paolo Sorrentino. After all, it’s not as if Jude Law is unavailable: we open Lenny’s bizarre, huge makeshift hospital room in Venice (where he gets a sponge bath) and spend some time in surgery with him as he appears to stretch out and connect with some of his friends and colleagues – in a purely spiritual way, of course. Law’s star power and ability to ruthlessly shake off the best intentions of everyone else in the Vatican are beyond reach.

It would be a lie to say that I’m glad Lenny isn’t really in this first episode of The New Pope. But I appreciate how the rest of the characters react to the lack of him and the picture that shows the episode in which the Vatican walks around like a chicken with its head cut off.

That said, we haven’t seen a final scene in The Young Pope showing how Lenny was actually chosen, but Sorrentino more than makes up for it by portraying the political machinations that led to the decision to Pius XIII. Are responsible to replace. (In some ways, it seems that Lenny’s faith is too pure to gain a foothold in this ritual.) Silvio Orlando’s Cardinal Voiello, who is returning here in top form, is trying to make his play final Pope before being crushingly shut down If he was a nerd trying to interview the coolest girl in his high school class, he is literally hit by bird droppings.

The conclusion is stressful to say the least. In addition to the usual, still dazzling Sorrentino effects, pointers to pop music and the intense focus on the faces of the individual cardinals, there are several rounds of voting, several strategy sessions and a very alarming prayer sequence. Here we get an insight into the thoughts of some cardinals who pray for a certain type of pope. Some of these prayers are sweet – the tender Gutierrez wants someone to show him his place in the world, while another cardinal just wants a pope who is like his father – while others revolve around the cardinals, who alternately forgive or punish want to become for their role in child sexual abuse.

The thought of the fact that a ton of these men, if not children who have not been personally abused, has at least hushed up, makes a significant contribution to penetrating the new Pope’s warm, aesthetic bladder. Yes, the outfits are incredible; yes, the dialogue is sharp and funny; Yes, Voiello’s mole is a perfect work of art. But there are real stakes that serve to make the back half of the episode all the more alarming and fun.

In his quest to win the conclave and ultimately defeat his enemy lookalike Cardinal Hernández Tommaso, Voiello repeats the mistake of choosing an apparently weak candidate. Instead of letting Hernández win, Voiello relies on Tommaso Viglietti, the Vatican confessor Lenny, who was used as a cardinal in The Young Pope. (Perhaps you remember him as the guy who spent most of the season walking around, afraid of his own shadow.) Marcelo Romollo is fantastic in this episode and slowly gets out of balance as Tommasso breaks away from one gentle, seemingly paper-thin man turned into a full-on bond villain.

Tommaso’s reign as Francis II (a clear reference to the public image of the current Pope) is really something to see. After another wonderful encounter with a bird, he realizes that he is imbued with the power of the office and no longer has to listen to the other cardinals. In the Vatican, a few things change: the doors are opened for refugees, a large part of the church assets are earmarked for donations, and a group of Franciscan monks with headband lamps, worn by Naruto, runs around the building and causes trouble for the people.

After going a few steps too far (including the claim that he will install cameras in the bathroom to prevent priests from jacking off, shooting Voiello, and asking the cardinals to give up their jewelry), it becomes clear that Francis II is going got to. So if he falls dead, it sure seems like murder. It’s a big, dark joke that the Pope, who appears to be deeply committed to the ideals of the Church – until he sleeps on the floor – has to be canceled for the show to continue. The show also had to have Tommaso to make room for John Malkovich’s Sir John Brannox, who joined John Paul III. Will be.

But if anything, the brief look at Malkovich that we get during the credits is purely frustrating – the Papacy of Francis II is an absolute joy, and I wouldn’t have minded if it had continued for one or two more episodes. When the late great Franz II. Something with Pius XIII. What they had in common was the ability to make the cardinals winch. And we can all leave that behind.

