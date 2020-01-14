The absolute best free Gold Coast activities for the next time you are there

The best things in life are free, they say. This is especially true when the new year is and you “save more money” overall so you don’t have to eat just two minutes a week before payday.

So if you can go on a weekend vacation and enjoy all the delights without having to look for tickets, why the hell wouldn’t you? I was recently on the Gold Coast and was shaken by the bike-free stuff they have now. Here are some of my favorites for you.

The beaches

Some things will never change, and the beauty and abundance of beaches along the Gold Coast is one of them. So yes, I just had to start the list with the most obvious yet one of the best features. So accuse me (please don’t, I literally have no money). I personally have a soft spot for Burleigh Heads, especially for the stunning National Park, but you can’t go wrong.

Mint Art House

Eight artists describe this studio, gallery and event space as their home. It is also run only by artists so you can get to know the artists, learn from them and contribute to them.

They regularly hold workshops in which we mortals teach their special talents. Of course, these cost money, but you can always check the latest work during opening hours. Several people came over during class and the artists told me they were thrilled.

Miami Marketta

This market is open on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings and is a cool meeting place for free live music. It’s absolutely free to get in and there’s no reason why you couldn’t pack your own food – but why should you do when there are 25 grocery sellers with kitchens from around the world and a number of stalls selling art, craft, Sell ​​clothes and more?

The walls

The Walls Art Space is a regional artist initiative founded in 2013 by local artists. Rebecca Ross, On a non-profit basis with the aim of connecting “people with current and experimental art on the Gold Coast”, they organize many free exhibitions and events with the best local artists.

Image:

Instagram / @nathanprostamo