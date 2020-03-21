The Acacia Pressure Releases ‘E’ Seven Inch And Digital Single

New England steel titans THE ACACIA Pressure have just dropped “E”, a new seven-inch and electronic launch, as a result of Increase Data. It options two tracks — “Solace And Serenity” and “The Lucid Dream”. The latter keep track of characteristics vocalist Jess Nyx of MORTALITY Price.

“I have been a fan of Jess given that JUDICIARY launched me to her voice, and I’m exceptionally joyful to have her on a tune,” suggests singer Vincent Bennett. “Solace, serenity — enter the lucid dream. The next chapter is in this article. We descend even further and additional into our personal undoing.”

The band beforehand issued the “D” seven-inch and digital one. It provided “Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat” and “Seeing God”, the latter of which functions Aaron Listened to of JESUS PIECE and Very little.

Very last December, THE ACACIA Pressure surprise-launched a new album titled “It Arrives In Waves”. The adhere to-up to 2017’s “Gravebloom” was recorded in the spring of 2019 and was combined and mastered by Steve Seid of Graphic Nature Audio. The deal with artwork was produced by MFAXII.



https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=xMyWaQ6Ws3w

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=KW4PLsZtRtU

