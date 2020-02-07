The Academy Museum of Motion Picture pays homage to Hollywood’s past and future

HOLLYWOOD, California – Spring has arrived early in Hollywood this year, just in time for a first Oscar show. This meant that the pace of preparations had to be faster and that the red carpet had to be ready much earlier.

On Sunday, the stars will walk on a gauntlet for as long as a block.

Upstairs in the Ray Dolby Ballroom, the Oscar nominees gathered on January 27 for lunch. Many are members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is divided into branches by the jobs they do. The Direction of the actors is the most important.

Laura Dern is a second generation member, daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

“The history of the Academy and its archives has been a great love for me as a person who has been brought up by parents who were part of the acting industry,” she said.

Dern is privileged to win her first Oscar this year for her supporting role as divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story”, but she is also a member of the Academy’s Board of Governors and highlights an exciting new project as proof of the vitality of organizations.

“There is an incredible museum that the Academy will open next year that will contain many stories and the history of cinema, and I think it’s going to be incredible,” she said.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in the Miracle Mile district of Los Angeles is led by Bill Kramer, recently vice president of development at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, who talks about a project he helped start. Kramer helped raise the initial funds for the Academy Museum, which are expected to cost $ 388 million.

It took decades to prepare, a gleam in Hollywood’s eyes is now coming true.

Here is the whole history of cinema in a historic building that once housed a department store and to which is connected a sphere containing an ultra-modern cinema. In addition to that, there is a terrace with a striking view of the famous Hollywood sign.

The Academy Museum is designed to appeal to fans and occasional moviegoers and everyone else: the same large crowd that will attend the Oscar on Sunday evening.

