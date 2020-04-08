The acclaimed songwriter John Prine died at 73 years of complications with COVID-19

John Prine, the wordless singer-songwriter whose body of work has seen him effortlessly move between touching reflections on mortality and humorous grips on the absurdities of life, is dead. He was 73 years old.

His family announced his death from coronavirus complications; he died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Prine fell ill on March 27 with what was described in a statement from her family as a “sudden onset” of the disease, and was intubated two days later.

His wife Fiona, who proved positive on March 18 and has since recovered, updated fans on the singer’s battle with the coronavirus and asked them to pray for him. He said in a social media update last week that the musician had developed pneumonia after being hospitalized.

Prine in January was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement, and in 2019 he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

WATCH | Prine released her latest album, Tree of Forgiveness, just two years ago – and has played tour sold-out venues. The disc ranges from contemplative ballads to toe caps like Knockin ‘on Your Screen Door:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAYoWePzQ2c (/ embed)

During his ten-year career, he has won two Grammy Awards among the 11 nominations of his career, with his songs recorded over the years by different artists such as Bette Midler, Serena Ryder, Dwight Yoakam, Marianne Faithfull and My Morning Jacket.

Prine was born on October 10, 1946 in Maywood, Illinois, and learned the guitar from his brother. After finishing high school, Prine got a job as a post office worker in Chicago: “I delivered more junk mail than the landfill would have kept,” Ain’t Hurtin ‘Nobody would sing in 1995. He will later describe the thought of words and melodies on his postal route and will continue to write lyrics during a two-year spell in the army in the mid-1960s which interrupted his civilian employment.

Just give me one thing I can hold on to. I have a broken heart. #johnprine

– @ Rosanne Cash

Prine got busy trying out her songs on the public in the late 1960s on open mic nights in Chicago.

“I got closer and never felt more comfortable in my life than when that spotlight hit me,” he told the Associated Press in 1978.

Artists of the caliber of Kris Kristofferson and Paul Anka were impressed by the performances of the Prine that they saw in the Chicago and New York shows, helping to create momentum for an agreement with Atlantic Records.

WATCH | One of Prime’s first hits was Sam Stone, on the effects of the Vietnam War:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLVWEYUqGew (/ embed)

Raves for his debut

Prine’s self-titled debut in 1971, later included on the list of 500 best Rolling Stone albums in 2003, ushered in a uniquely talented songwriter.

The teardrops Hello in There and Sam Stone – about the cognitive decline of the elderly and the by-product of drug addiction among Vietnam War veterinarians, respectively – have been mitigated by a light tariff such as the Illegal Smile marijuana Ode.

WATCH | Hello in There was another hit at Prine’s debut in 1971:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfwGkplB_sY (/ embed)

Paradise’s sad lyrics about the impact of coal mining in his parents’ birth regions in Kentucky were sung with a rather joyful bluegrass sound.

Angel of Montgomery, with his besieged housewife, resonated with female performers: Bonnie Raitt, Carly Simon, Tanya Tucker and Leslie Spit Treeo from Toronto would have recorded all versions over the years.

Prine is seen with longtime friend Bonnie Raitt on January 26 at the Los Angeles Grammy Awards, where she received a special Lifetime Achievement Award. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By 1980, Prine had released six other albums, receiving compliments for character studies such as Souvenirs, Christmas in Prison and Storm Windows.

But soon he got tired of the whims of the demands of the big labels, moving to Nashville and forming Oh Boy Records in 1981 with a couple of friends. In addition to its own recordings, the label began to publish works by the likes of Kristofferson and Janis Ian in the 1990s.

Words cannot even come close.

I am crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and my love go to Fiona and the whole family. For all of us whose hearts are broken, we will continue singing his songs and keeping him close. @JohnPrineMusic

– @ TheBonnieRaitt

Although critically acclaimed Prine albums were selling modestly. But a five-year absence and the opening of new radio formats for the adult alternative and American music saw The Missing Years from 1991 greeted with enthusiasm, with shifts from guests of Raitt, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen – all at the height of their commercial success or almost – helping to create buzz.

It hurts so badly to read the news. I’m gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We will love you forever John Prine.

– @ MissMargoPrice

All the Best of that album, at the end of a relationship, has become a particularly well covered song over the years, while the title track reflected on a question that has confused religious scholars for hundreds of years: how Jesus spent his adolescence and early adulthood. Among Jesus’ adventures, Prine calculated:

“He discovered the Beatles /

“He recorded with the Stones /

“He even opened a three-way package /

“In Southern California for old George Jones.”

WATCH | Prine performs All the Best live on the TV program Sessions at West 54th:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kP3_yJIa_fY (/ embed)

Prine allegedly told Rolling Stone magazine that he was flattered by Grammy’s victory for the best contemporary folk album for The Missing Years, but when asked where he had kept the trophy, he replied: “On the cloak with a miniature bar, a I am wearing a lederhosen and an ashtray full of drawing pins. “

As if we didn’t have enough devastating news

The great John Prine is dead and I am heartbroken.

I’ve always seen him as a sort of Mark Twain character

A humorist but above all a humanist. It could make you laugh for a moment and split your heart in the next.

He is always very kind to me RS pic.twitter.com/qUqrkRYjZs

– @ Ron Sexsmith

Battles against cancer

The follow-up Mixed Blessings and Lost Dogs (1995) was also well received, particularly for Lake Marie, an evocative song that often closed its shows, in which Prine seemed to bring all her composer skills: humor, nostalgia , a singalong choir and an unpredictable change of tone in the last verse of the song.

Prine was on tour for a receptive audience and was gaining younger fans who were attracted to his material and humorous sides between songs, but two years later he was struck by a setback when a neck tumor required surgery. When he re-emerged, the shape of his face and the tenor of his voice had been changed following the operation, but his loyal fans didn’t care.

With characteristic humor, Prine published a “favorite” review in 2017:

The duet album In Spite of Ourselves in 1999 contained tracks with Iris DeMent, Trisha Yearwood and Lucinda Williams, among others, and would later get her second Grammy for the contemporary folk album for the fair and the 2005 square .

Prine, who is known to have exalted her propensity to procrastinate instead of writing songs during interviews, told CBC Q in 2018 that she would have to temporarily move to a Nashville hotel to produce what would be her last full release of songs, The Tree of Forgiveness.

LISTEN to Prine on CBC Radio’s Q in 2018:

Legendary songwriter John Prine talks about his latest album The Tree of Forgiveness, the first new music album he released in 13 years. 22:30

“Ten boxes of unfinished lyrics, three guitars and a ukulele and I came out a week later with a record,” he said.

WATCH | Prine discusses her latest album and Rosanne Cash and other artists talk about her influence on their music:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPBoRxqTEtM (/ embed)

At that point, he was removed several years after a lung cancer attack. Despite health setbacks and a long career full of ups and downs, Prine in the same interview marveled at her luck.

“I’m having fun enough for a 71-year-old,” he said. “I have a couple of grandchildren and things are going really well, they are all going my way.”

Prine is the latest musician to die from COVID-19 related causes, a list that included country singer Nashville Joe Diffie, Afrobeat legend Manu Dibango and Adam Schelisinger of Fountains of Wayne.

The way I would rather remember John Prine leaving us … dancing a mask to the sound of “Lake Marie” at @BeaconTheatre in 2018. Thanks for everything, @JohnPrineMusic pic.twitter.com/e2XeA2TC4w

– @ AnthonyMasonCBS