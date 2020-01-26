The accumulated heat makes the thermometer in the east 5 to 10 degrees higher than usual

Even though it’s January, you can’t tell by a thermometer. In many areas in the eastern United States, the typical temperatures were in March and April.

In the United States, temperatures are usually lowest during this time of year when the days are shortest. In the region, however, temperatures have risen 30 to 35 degrees above average.

According to Alan Reppert, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, the heat came from a strong high pressure that kept the river south over the area, with few storms that brought in cold air from the north and west, mainly from Canada.

This spring-like warmth has even made some plants think it is time to sprout with an early bud burst that can be seen in many places.

“Areas from the Texas and Florida Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and Northeast ran significantly warmer than usual in January,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Courtney Travis.

The cities of Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Boston are all 5 to 10 degrees above normal by January 24, “said Travis.

Temperatures rose throughout the region between the 1960s and 1970s.

Buffalo, New York, was about 8.8 degrees higher than usual in January, while Boston, Massachusetts, was about 8.9 degrees higher than average.

Boston recorded record highs on consecutive January days in the 1970s for the first time since records began in 1872.

“Such high temperatures are more characteristic of normal temperatures in March or even April,” said Travis.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect temperatures in the region to be approximately above normal temperatures by the end of January.

However, people who enjoy these pleasant temperatures in the east should not get used to the unusually warm weather for too long.

AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok predicts that unusually warm air will not last until spring.

“For the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and northeast, the transition to spring in March is slow, with persistent snow, cold air, and more rain in the south,” said Pastelok.