The accused murderer of the teenager from Dorchester was delighted with the victim’s birthday

On what should have been a day for a jubilant birthday party, dozens of family and friends of a Dorchester teenager fought back tears when they reported to the court Thursday to attend the trial of his alleged murderer.

“Treshawn Boyd and his family would celebrate his 20th birthday today. Instead, they’re busy planning his funeral, “said Prosecutor Jennifer Hickman.

Mattapan resident Daventy Walker, 18, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Boyd. He was ordered to be detained without bail until his next trial on February 21.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Suffolk prosecutor Rachael Rollins. “We have three families that are inseparably linked and change forever as a result of an impulsive and terrible decision made by this defendant.”

Boston police officers responded to Washington Street in Dorchester on Saturday night after a radio call about two people being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found Boyd and another man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, where Boyd was declared dead. The second victim, which the authorities have not identified, survived the shooting because a bullet missed his heart 1 centimeter, according to Hickman.

Hickman said investigators obtained video surveillance from the area Walker shows, along with an indefinite number of individuals approaching the two victims, pulling out a firearm and shooting them multiple times.

However, Hickman said that the suspected motive for killing is not being disclosed at this time.

“Tre was a beautiful boy. He never got into trouble, was never fresh with his mother, everyone loved him, “said Boyd’s cousin, Christina Gross.” No one would say anything other than good things about him, he was a very, very good child. “

According to Hickman, Walker was previously accused of several firearms crimes as juvenile, most recently in 2016. He is defended by Christopher Belezos.

“Treshawn was loved,” Rollins said. “This is a living life that has been stolen, and we will be here to ensure that we hold those individuals accountable.”

Boston police said they will continue to investigate Boyd’s death and that anyone with information about the shooting should call murder cases on Saturday at 617-343-4470.