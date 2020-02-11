The accused Toolbox murder trial in Brisbane told the police that he did it

A man who was accused of murdering two drug dealers who were pushed into a toolbox and thrown into a stream admitted to killing them in a police interview.

Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscarus’ decaying bodies were found in a large metal box on Scrubby Creek south of Brisbane in February 2016.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, did not plead guilty to murdering the couple after being lured into a town house in Kingston 18 days earlier.

However, in a police interview, Tahiata admitted the crime.

“I murdered her. I had her in my car … I did it alone near the Kingston Park Raceway,” he said in a recording that was played today in his Brisbane Supreme Court trial.

“I swam them out and stood on them. I heard them scream, everything.”

However, he said he had “no idea who was in the toolbox”.

“I knew there were two because that’s what they said to me,” he said.

He made the confession after refusing to participate and informed the police that he was at a church service in Sunnybank on the day the couple disappeared.

“I have no reason to kill anyone,” he said to Detective Nicole Tunks initially.

“All I want to do is just make money, save for a house, make money, that’s it. Live happily. Get stoned.”

“I don’t want to … waste time killing someone.”

During the interview, Tahiata repeatedly referred to his drug use, often in a town house where Mr. Breton and Ms. Triscaru were beaten and imprisoned before being forced into the toolbox.

“I left after work and had a sneaky cone with you, you know, because they’re on their way from work,” he said when asked about visiting the unit.

When Tahiata showed CCTV pictures of the day of his green Toyota Hilux ute with a toolbox on the back, he said he had given them to a man named Punchy, also known as Trent Thrupp.

Prosecutor David Meredith said earlier that Tahiatas Ute was used to carry the toolbox with Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru, who are still alive, to the waterway next to the Logan highway.

He also told the jury that he and Thrupp drove to the nearby creek after Tahiata helped him load the toolbox onto his ute.

Tahiata reportedly helped carry the box to the coast when Mr. Breton and Ms. Triscaru cried out for help from the inside.

Thrupp then pushed the toolbox into the water, but it did not sink immediately, said Mr. Meredith.

He said Tahiata then gave Thrupp a hammer to punch holes in the side of the box.