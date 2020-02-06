The acquisition of United Center by Zion Williamson – and it’s not even All-Star Weekend

The loudest cheers when the line-ups were announced were for Zion Williamson.

Sorry, Zach LaVine.

The “oohs!” It erupted when Williamson hit an early shot in the seats on the right, were full of joy.

Sorry, Tomas Satoransky.

The moans of the crowd when Williamson was withdrawn from the game in the middle of the first quarter made it clear who the fans had come to see at the United Center.

Sorry, who the hell was on the field.

I watched the Bulls-Pelicans game from Thursday from mid-section 119, and this is what I heard: nothing. Except, that is, when Williamson – can I just call him Zion like everyone else? – had his viselike, rookie sensation hands on the ball.

Then it was something. Then it was big.

The bupkis were different. Frankly for Bulls fans, they had sucked their souls out of them long ago.

“I’m always trying to figure out why so many people care about me,” Williamson said. “I’m just an ordinary man.”

Of course he is. In a way like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

The NBA All-Star Game is here next weekend. Although Williamson, who rehabilitated the first half of the season after knee surgery, will only be a whale shark in the Rising Stars game pond, no one in the Wintrust Arena and the UC will generate more buzz.

No one else will be 6-6, 284 pounds and all 19 years old. No one else will have the same combination of mountainous power and limitless jumping ability. No one else will be more hyped than a university ever.

“What he did with Duke was phenomenal,” said Pels center Jahlil Okafor, who led the Blue Devils to a national championship like a real star after leading Whitney Young to the 2014 Class 4A state title. “I didn’t think anyone could raise the Duke basketball brand more than it was, but he did it.”

Traveling with Williamson is like traveling with, as Okafor put it, a ‘rock star’. But that’s a bit of a cliché, isn’t it? To make it even more precise, Okafor said fans’ responses to Williamson – at the airport, getting off at the arena – are greater than what it was for former teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Anthony Davis together.

More than one Pels player also said that Williamson as an athlete is even more stunning than James, Giannis Antetokounmpo or anyone else in the competition.

“And yet he is 19 and so humble and treats it all so gracefully that we forget how big the deal is,” said Okafor.

Okay, so it’s not perfect. For example, Williamson does not make himself available for media in the dressing room before games. Jordan was in his cupboard for his matches. Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were the same. James is famously accommodating.

Maybe Williamson will catch his breath next year on the front of mega fame and that has changed.

Meanwhile you know a star of all stars when you see one. Jordan. Kobe. LeBron. Zion.

Watch him get there.

JUST SAYIN’

Is Zion good at baseball? Because if he is, chances are that the Cubs are willing to trade him.

Sorry, just a little Kris Bryant Humour. What’s not funny about the possibility of every day now Theo Epstein pull the trigger for a deal that throws one of the top five players on the team for the past 50 years, right?

• The new Dodgers tandem from outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price vs. the new Cubs tandem from outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and pitcher Jeremy Jeffress:

Discuss.

Or not. Anyway, L.A. is not only in a different division than the North Siders now, but in a completely different competition.

• Meanwhile, experienced right-handed Kenta Maeda to the twins? Should that scare someone?

That sound you hear is the White Sox that picks up at the same time.

• I can’t be the only one practically outside himself with anticipation now that the 16th-year-old NBA big man Dwight Howard has decided to participate in the dunk competition – for the first time since 2009 – next Saturday night at the UC.

Seriously, that’s it George Foreman comes back to 45 to fight for the heavyweight title, only without the charm or even the panini-making power of a grill of the same name.

• Perhaps the best of the reviving Illinois basketball team is his attitude. The Illini of No. 20, which organizes Friday, 9 Maryland in a clash of co-leaders of Big Ten, feels it.

“Nobody plays defense like us, and that’s a fact,” sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “We don’t care if a team is more talented than we are. We don’t care. We play defense and defense wins.”

Translation: Maybe bring some shoulder pads, Terps.

• Just spitballing here, but wouldn’t it be a good idea for someone in the Chicago media to write a story about how the bears are arranged Mitch Trubisky when they could have had it Patrick Mahomes?

To be honest, I am surprised that nobody has thought about it.