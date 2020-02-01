The actor Gaten Matarazzo is recovering from the operation

February 1 (UPI) – Strange things Star Gaten Matarazzo has posted on Instagram that he is recovering from severe oral surgery due to continued health.

“Operation number 4! This is a big deal! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help people with an illness, visit ccdsmiles.org,” said the 17-year-old actor in a hospital bed Thursday, thumbs up Give signs.

A day later, Matarazzo offered an update.

“Even if my facial expression doesn’t look that way in the picture, the surgery was a complete success. It was such a big one, it could be the last one I need. At least hopefully. Those with Cleidocranial Dysplasia usually have extra teeth . ” These are additional teeth that grow in the gums. “he explained next to another photo of him in the hospital, this time with a blindfold.

“I’ve had several surgeries to pull these teeth out of my gums and expose the teeth that should have grown given my age,” he added. “In this operation, the team of amazing medics extracted 14 surplus teeth and exposed six of my adult teeth. I was under four hours. My recovery in the past few days has been great and I cannot thank the team for doing this.” I thank you all for your kind wishes and prayers. It means a lot. To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia, please visit ccdsmiles.org. Thanks again to everyone. “

Matarazzo will be appearing in season 4 of soon Strange things,