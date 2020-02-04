The actress Sienna Miller is said to have been engaged to her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner

Sienna Miller is said to be engaged to her one-year-old friend Lucas Zwirner.

The 38-year-old British actress sparked engagement rumors when she got out with a giant diamond sparkler on her ring finger over the weekend in New York.

According to Us Weekly, Miller and the 28-year-old gallery owner can’t wait to take their relationship to a new level and officially become a family with Miller’s seven-year-old daughter Marlowe – her child with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge.

“You are so in love,” said a source from the magazine. “Your daughter (Marlowe) also has a nice and close relationship with Lucas. They are looking forward to this new chapter.”

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner have been together for a year. (Getty)

The good news comes after Miller recently admitted in an interview that she would like to have more children.

“Yes, I would like to have more children. I would love it for my daughter too,” she told The Sunday Times in September. “I think I would be open to getting married, yes.”

According to Miller, their relationship works because they come from two different industries.

“It’s interesting to be in a world I’m not in,” she said. “I felt like I was in every room somehow, and the art world is very new and fascinating and very intellectual, which I love.”

It looks like her ex welcomes the good news because the former couple are in good shape. In fact, Miller reportedly took Zwirner as her date for Sturridge’s birthday in 2018 after meeting through friends at an art exhibition. And despite the split after four years in 2015, Miller said that Sturridge is still a big part of her life.

“Technically, we don’t live in the same house, but we spend a lot of time with the family at home and abroad,” she said. “(He is) an incredible man that I love and respect.”

