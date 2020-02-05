The Adelaide Lutheran Football Club mourns the loss of a promising young player

Family and friends struggle to understand the sudden death of a fit young South Australian amateur football player.

Josh Henty-Smith was training with his teammates from the Adelaide Lutheran Football Club in West Beach last night when he collapsed while warming up.

Players and medics rushed to the aid of the 25-year-old, but there was nothing they could do to save him.

Josh Henty-Smith (center) was training with his teammates at the Adelaide Lutheran Football Club in West Beach last night when he collapsed while warming up. (Supplied) Josh had played 96 games for the Bulldogs, including three premierships, and scored 130 goals. (Supplied)

“It is very rough and emotional at this point and everyone is completely shocked,” said coach Joh Duffield.

“(He was) without a doubt the most popular guy in the play group.

“Coaches should probably not have favorites, but if you ask someone at Adelaide Lutheran who is my favorite, it’s Josh Henty-Smith.”

Many in the club are now trying to understand how a fit and seemingly healthy young player could suddenly lose his life.

“Everyone is totally disappointed – it’s going to be a huge hole, he’s not a guy who can be easily replaced,” added Josh’s coach.

It is believed that he had undiagnosed heart disease.

The Adelaide Footy League now supports Josh’s friends and family with advisory services.

“It’s devastating at every level – we can only guess how the Henty-Smith family is doing,” said John Kernahan, president of the Adelaide Footy League.

The Adelaide Lutheran Football Club is now planning to knock out Josh’s number 13 Guernsey in all classes for the coming season to respect the talented youngsters.