The adorable reason why a Croydon nursing home opened an indoor pub

For many, taking your loved ones to a care home is a sad but necessary step.

You know that even if they get the care and attention they need 24 hours a day, they may not feel right at home.

However, a nursing home in Croydon has made a very special effort to give residents a sense of normalcy.

The common room at Elizabeth Court Care Home in Caterham has been turned into a bar, giving residents with dementia the feeling of going out again.

He created his own room, furnished with stools and tables purchased from the recently closed Golden Lion pub in Caterham.

Pinks Funeral Directors, a Croydon business, donated £ 250 and a sign to add the finishing touches to the nursing home bar, named Pink’s, to recognize the kind contribution of the funeral director.

Residents of the nursing home have already attended a number of pub nights, of which Elizabeth Court hopes to make a regular event.

The nursing home is now planning to purchase a pool table to complement the traditional pub decor, which currently includes a piano, dart board and domino sets.

Funeral director Karen Rattigan said, “No resident should miss going out with family and friends for fear of being away from support, so when Elizabeth Court suggested bringing the pub to them, we were delighted to help you. “

A happy bettor enjoying a cheeky tipple

(Image: Punk Funeral Directors)

Danae Bird, activities coordinator at Elizabeth Court Care Home, said: “Having a good bar with optics makes it seem like a real pub for residents, it has completely revitalized the room.”

Pinks has supported a number of nursing homes, including Elizabeth Court, for more than four years, including helping to set up a tea room, confectionery, and a coffee morning on their premises.

