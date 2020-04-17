The advocacy group said that undocumented migrants need access to government benefits.

VANCOUVER – A section of workers in Canada is under scrutiny as the federal government raises subsidies for workers affected by COVID-19, a rights group says.

The Migrant Rights Network called on the federal government on Thursday to issue individual tax numbers to unemployed migrant workers, allowing them to access subsidies such as Canada’s Emergency Role Benefit.

The group is also asking the government to return expired social workers numbers to migrant workers so they can access the benefit as well.

“A missed pay will significantly change the rest of your life,” said Syed Hussan, executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, a member of the Migrants Right Network.

“I’ve never seen anything worse. We are dealing with despair and complete frustration.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Access to government subsidies means the difference between a home and living on the streets, says the undocumented.

Liliana Trejo, a Colombian woman who worked well in Montréal before losing her immigration status, said she struggled to look after herself and her daughter.

“I lost my job because of COVID-19,” he said through a translator. “Who will pay the rent and my basic need?”

Trejo said undocumented workers have worked and contributed immensely to this economy.

He said he was afraid that while public health restrictions would be tight due to COVID-19, he could be stopped in the police street and sent to a detention center.

Undocumented workers make up a quiet part of Canada’s workforce. From construction workers to house cleaners, they are often paid with money and can face discrimination from other workers in their helpless status, the groups say.

The Canadian Border Services Agency said it would not go through deportations because of pandemics.

“This is an unbearable situation,” said Cesar Paredes, whose wife is due in late May.

Paredes works in the construction industry without a social insurance number and faces thousands of dollars in hospital bills without a reliable source of income.

“We need basic financial support to survive the pandemic,” he said.

Despite sending letters to the government, Hussan said the group’s concerns were not heavy.

The federal government announced $ 50 million in funding to ensure temporary foreign workers comply with COVID-19 screening earlier this month, including the ability to apply for employment insurance and benefits. emergency.

But that doesn’t help some workers here, Hussan said.

“The complete lack of the federal government that sits with us is part of the problem,” he said. “They don’t know how to solve this problem. They don’t understand the scope or scale of it.”

A 2007 RCMP survey raised the undocumented migrant community to 500,000, an estimate Hussan said is now higher.

Although the federal government cannot provide immediate relief, the executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees said there are easy solutions to help some of the affected workers.

“Many people have medical training, but because they qualify outside of Canada they are not allowed to contribute,” Janet Dench said. “We limit ourselves to the contributions some people can make if we are more open minded.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.