The AFL Experienced No Group Tonight Amid Coronavirus Celebration Ban & It Was Wild

The AFL period kicked off tonight in the first at any time video game to be performed in front of an empty crowd as the coronavirus pandemic pressured a ban on gatherings over 500 folks.

Richmond’s beloved Tigers kicked off the season once again the Carlton Blues in a activity that looked like a pre-time coaching. Search at this. Certainly wild scenes at the MCG.

The only persons in the viewers? A few cops and stability guards. You know, to end the coronavirus.

One can only presume that the security guards stationed close to the boundary are there to cease the Coronavirus jogging onto the ground.#AFLTigersBlues

How stoked would you be to be these cops tonight #AFLTigersBlues pic.twitter.com/UCB8SQAOX0

For real however, why are these individuals here?

Ifv you ever experience worthless just remember there are safety guards about the playing surface at the MCG tonight #AFLTigersBlues #AFL

Some supporters relished the silence, permitting them to hear the gamers and umpires chatting, as a substitute of some dickhead with a can of VB in his hand umpiring from the grandstand.

Observing AFL without the need of the admirers is odd? I like that you hear all the players speaking to each other? Ha ha ????????????????????????

I kinda like viewing the match without having the group.

Can hear the gamers and the umps chat…it’s nicely unique.

I do surprise although, how the umps will know when to simply call keeping the ball with out the group yelling “BAAAAAALLLLLL” at just about every contest. #AFLTigersBlues

But that sentiment wasn’t shared by everyone, with lots of lovers missing the power and pleasure that a group provides.

This video game is fucking dull. AFL with no group is not great to check out.

I should say, tonight’s footy is seriously tricky to enjoy. Crowds actually do make factors thrilling. #AFL #NRL

In a natural way, supporters on the web were being quick to arrive up with ideas on how to convey again the footy spirit. As a common at my hometown neighborhood footy, I am a organization believer that there is merely no purpose to attend a sport if you cannot beep your horn when someone kicks a objective.

to develop environment should really generate in a number of utes all-around the boundary like nation footy and beep the horns when a objective is kicked #AFLTigersBlues

A different actually *chefs kiss* idea is an AFL variation of Gogglebox, so we can witness the celebration of each goal from the ease and comfort of our living rooms.

Hey @FOXFOOTY, how about #Gogglebox for @AFL. Everytime a staff kicks a objective, we go to the residence viewers celebrating. #AFLTigersBlues

The whole game would seem like a terrible plan for social distancing steps. I’m not selected irrespective of whether the gamers ended up tested or not, but I can affirm at least one player licked his own palms, which appears like a surefire way to unfold some thing.

The commentators speaking about disinfecting the ball though a participant kicked licks hands forward of the centre bounce. Wonderful. #AFL pic.twitter.com/pTPtR1hX1p

Is AFL not actual life? Who is aware of any more.

I see afl players are sharing drinking water bottles, does that activity reside in an alternate universe? #afl

I simply have no words. Sit down, buckle up and get ready for the wildest AFL season we’ve at any time experienced.

