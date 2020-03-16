The AFL Has Slashed The 2020 Men’s Time Owing To Coronavirus

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has sensationally slashed the duration of the 2020 men’s AFL season due to the on-likely COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media a quick time back, McLachlan verified that, no subject what, the 2020 men’s period will now consist of 17 rounds, down from the earlier-planned 23.

McLachlan was at pains to anxiety that this plan provides the league the “flexibility” to offer with the COVID-19 disaster as it evolves and progresses rapidly over the coming weeks.

Having said that, he did not verify whether or not or not the very first round of the time, which is because of to start Thursday, will go ahead as prepared. A decision and announcement on that is anticipated tomorrow, after league officers have had a chance to focus on the plan with the AFL Player’s Association in a conference call planned for later this evening.

The new composition of the period will see every of the league’s 18 men’s sides participate in every other the moment only, with the re-jigged fixture to retain its initial four rounds of matchups as is at present prepared, followed by a re-shuffled previous 13 weeks.

At this stage it is nonetheless not identified when the season will kick off, despite the fact that a lessened time framework suggests that the AFL now options to launch the period some time close to May possibly.

At first, the league had planned to kick the time off as-ordinary with supporters locked out of stadiums and teams actively playing to vacant stands.

That approach now seems to be out the window.

McLachlan did not comment on the future of the on-likely AFLW period, which has two rounds and a two-week finals collection remaining in its timetable.

Image:

Getty Pictures / Quinn Rooney