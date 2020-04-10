The Aftermath of a Van Gogh Art Heist

Singer Laren museum Director Evert van Os speaks to the press.

Robin van Lonkhuijsen/ANP/AFP by way of Getty

What occurs after a well-known painting is efficiently stolen? That’s not a rhetorical dilemma — specially to art-world figures working with the aftermath of the current theft of Vincent van Gogh’s portray The Parsonage Backyard at Nuenen. The portray was stolen from the Singer Laren museum in the Netherlands, and it was not the 1st to be snatched up by intruders. A modern article at The Art Newspaper explored the dozens of van Gogh operates that have been stolen in current decades.

At Esquire, Daniel Dumas explored the the latest theft and pondered what may come upcoming. While the robbers might have taken benefit of the coronavirus for the timing of their heist, the ongoing pandemic could also limit their alternatives as much as transporting it far from the scene.

With the coronavirus properly freezing travel and disrupting shipping and delivery routes, smuggling the painting more than intercontinental borders really should show amazingly challenging. Across Europe law enforcement are pulling individuals over simply for heading on joyrides and the two-foot-extensive painting is affixed to a board creating it difficult to roll up.

Dumas speculates that the van Gogh painting was probably stolen with the intention of providing it on the black industry, as opposed to remaining taken by robbers employed by an individual unique. The posting notes that specified nations have legislation that are helpful to those who have stolen objects in their possession. In other terms, if somebody rich and unethical bought a stolen portray, it may continue to be difficult to get it again relying on where the customer is based.

Still, a good deal of artwork intruders are ultimately caught — and Dumas writes that, though Vincent van Gogh’s paintings have been usually stolen, they’ve also been recovered in time. Will the story of The Parsonage Back garden at Nuenen have a very similar ending? The odds are in its favor.

Subscribe here for our cost-free everyday e-newsletter.

Read the full tale at Esquire