The Aguilas of America face a very difficult road to the 14th Liga MX title

The Aguilas hope to tread water at the start of the Liga MX season as their roster is stretched by injuries and absences.

The eternal title’s favorite America seems to be for a long Clausura, but that doesn’t mean they can’t at least replicate the look of last season’s finals.

Coach Miguel Herrera could not use a first lineout due to injuries and absences and this is evident on the scoresheet. However, the Aguilas remain undefeated (1-1-0) although they have only one goal in two games.

The biggest absence for America is the double league MVP Guido Rodríguez which was sold to Real Betis earlier this month, leaving a big hole in Aguilas’ midfielder. His stifling defense will be missed, but his ability to follow the game forward and contribute to the attack must also be replaced.

Without an ideal replacement for Guido, Herrera chose to use a 5-man rear line, but his choices at the front are also limited.

The hero of the Aguilas vying for the final of Apertura 2019, the Uruguayan Federico Viñas, is in Colombia and takes part in the qualification tournament for the Olympic Games in Conmebol. Playmaker Nico Benedetti is also there for the host country.

Colombia have already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, so “El Poeta” will not be back in Mexico until mid-February. Viñas could be back at camp next week if Uruguay can’t get out of the group stage.

Another youth missing in action is defender Adrian Goransch, but his story is more complicated. The promising 21-year-old was born in Puebla. His German father worked at the Volkswagen factory there, but returned to Germany with his family and Goransch grew up at the Wolfsburg football academy. Despite his double passport, his development at Wolfsburg means that the defender counts as a “foreigner” in the eyes of the Liga MX. When America signed with Argentinian midfielder Santiago Cáseres on January 30, it was forced to remove Goransch from the list since the club was on the verge of authorized foreign players.