The AIBA Forum became a huge communication platform for American associations

RINGSIDE 21/01/2020

For the first time in history, AIBA is coming to the continents to adapt the dialogue with the national associations. The first AIBA forum for American associations was held on January 18 in Panama City, Panama.

AIBA interim president Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane and AIBA Marketing Committee chairman Umar Kremlev, AMBC President Osvaldo Bisbal and Panama Boxing Federation President Tomas Cianca welcomed representatives from 38 national associations.

Dr. Moustahsane claimed that AIBA had the moment of truth after the Executive Committee members established two key bodies – marketing and reform commissions.

“We made this decision to start serious work and solve all the problems mentioned in the IOC report. I have to thank all members of the commission for the work and the chairman of the marketing commission Umar Kremlev for the support of AIBA.

It is the first time that AIBA has come to national associations to chair all the improvements AIBA has made and to listen to their complaints. We are fully aware of the variety of challenges and try to hear from every national association. We want to show that we are not inactive. AIBA is doing hard work and making a lot of changes to show the world that we care about boxing.

Now communication without obstacles is no longer one-sided. AIBA changes and simplifies the whole process and believes that the confederations play an important role in the communication and administration process, ”said Dr. Moustahsane.

“Only the AIBA family can save AIBA,” said the interim president.

Kremlev found that all participants are a large boxing family. “We need global reforms to make AIBA great again. All in all, we are able to do this. We need to unite and help to be in touch. Boxing starts with athletes and coaches, they are our top priority. We need good competitors from all countries. Once we have strong national associations, the confederations become stronger, which makes AIBA even stronger.

From now on we will host continental forums every year. It will help solve many problems and keep in touch with all AIBA members. “

Brian Lewis, the guest of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, gave a strong speech on cultural change.

“This forum is about the necessary conversation. Everyone should be involved in the reform process. But nothing will change if the culture doesn’t change. Because culture influences behavior. Culture creates context. Culture and governance are linked. I wish AIBA every success in restoring their Olympic status, ”said Lewis.

Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane presented the reform commission’s progress report to the public. He showed a new structure of the organization provided by the group of AIBA lawyers. The first draft of the statutes will be prepared in the coming days. Each national association receives it one month before the congress and has time to give feedback.

“Now everyone has to actively make recommendations for new AIBA statutes. It should be simple and transparent. We don’t want 100 articles there. We need simple, transparent and clear statutes, ”said Dr. Moustahsane.

NF representatives asked about the current financial situation of AIBA. The marketing commission chairman, Mr. Kremlev, said that great efforts had been made to solve this problem.

“AIBA will soon be sustainable and help national associations to develop boxing worldwide,” he said.

Dr. Moustahsane found that AIBA was heavily in debt. “It is a difficult legacy, but I am confident that the creditors are fully aware of AIBA’s financial situation. Chinese and Azerbaijani companies are our main creditors. The good thing is that these countries are intensely involved in sport, especially in sport Boxing, I am sure that we will reach an agreement for the good of the sport, ”said the interim president.

“Boxing won’t change in a day. It is a long process and hard work. We need AIBA to be sustainable first. Once we have stabilized, we can start implementing new projects and programs. Nothing is easy and no results are guaranteed. But we will do our best every step of the way, ”Moustahsane emphasized.

“AIBA is already working with some new technologies that could represent a fresh start for boxing. Technologies such as sensors and multi-camera films can perform digital reconstructions of battles. It will help resolve the subjectivity of judging. These technologies provide a wealth of information in the form of statistics on the number, quality and regularity of strokes that could help judges, ”he added.

Kremlev represented the report of the marketing commission.

“We will help every national association improve social media and have an active and attractive website. Together we will create a marketing plan. We are aware of the strong relationship between competition and marketing. Therefore, we will change the competition formats and competition calendar to meet the needs of the media market and make it more attractive to sponsors. We will make sure that all athletes have the opportunity to attend major events, ”said Kremlev.

He also presented the World Cup structure as a new AIBA competition. The first edition is scheduled for release in November 2020.