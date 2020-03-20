The AIDS activist group accused Trump of importing HIV

U.S. President Donald Trump is holding a meeting with members of his Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

The AIDS Action Group for AIDS activists called on US President Donald Trump to call COVID-19 a “Chinese virus”.

Trump has repeatedly used the words “Chinese virus” and “Chinese virus” to describe the coronavirus, prompting many to accuse him of inciting discrimination against Asian territories during the days of the epidemic.

On March 18, Trump tweeted on Twitter: “I have always been very fond of the Chinese virus, and have done a good job from the beginning, including my initial idea to close the ‘border’ from China – against the wishes of all.

“Many lives were saved. This new false story is good and false!”

The AIDS activist group Act Up NY responded: “We remember the time when HIV / AIDS was labeled ‘gay-immune’ by GRID and ‘gay cancer’.

“WITHOUT nothing we will allow world leaders to point out deception in their areas. Believe in science at all prejudices. ”

Recall the time when HIV and AIDS are known as “gay-immune cells” aka GRID and “gay cancer”. WITHOUT nothing we will allow world leaders to change their regions. Trust science in elections all the time. https://t.co/LNiL7YFg22

– ACT UP NY (@actupny) March 18, 2020

Trump was asked yesterday at a press conference about why he continued to call China’s “coronavirus” a virus after many said the statement was racist.

The journalist who asked it: “Why do you still call it the virus? There are reports of numerous cases involving Chinese girls in this country.

“Your aide, secretary Azar, says he does not use this word. He says that the tribes do not cause the disease. Why do you continue to use this?

Trump replied: “‘Because it comes from China. It’s not discrimination, it’s not, it’s not from China, that’s why. I want to be right.”

He continued to push her while trying to distract her, but later said: “I love all the people from our country, but as you know, China tried one time … it was made by American soldiers. This will not happen. Another one. ”

“What are you still using (the word)?”

The media congratulated President Trump on the use of the word ‘Chinese virus’ in his comments about coronavirus https://t.co/GazrnO0ID0 pic.twitter.com/C3JOJhYM1W

– BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 19, 2020

A photo was taken by an artist in the Washington Post showing that in a brief statement by the US president, he passed “corona” and replaced it with the name “Chinese”.

The proximity of President Donald Trump’s depiction of where Corona crossed Corona was replaced by Virus Four as he addressed his army in response to the COVID-19 epidemic during a brief meeting at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty)

CNN’s Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization, says: “Viruses don’t know the limits and don’t care about your color or skin or the money you have in the bank. It’s important to be careful in our language.”

He added that this is “a time to cooperate. This is a time of truth. It is a time to go together.”